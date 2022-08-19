Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond Models Her Fall Clothing Drop Alongside Her Daughters and 'Cute' Mom

The Pioneer Woman Fall Collection is here!

Launched on Thursday, Ree Drummond, 53, released her ready-to-wear fall collection in her ongoing apparel collaboration with Walmart with a little help from her family.

"The temperature dropped below 100 just in the nick of time! 😂🤪" Drummond said on Instagram alongside pictures of the colorful collection. "My new fall clothing collection just launched and here are a few of my favorite things (and my favorite women!) Deep, saturated colors, pretty tops, hip cardigans, and everything looks good with jeans because…let's face it, that's all I wear."

In the photos, Drummond is joined by daughters Alex, 25, and Paige, 22, as well as sister Betsy Lee Smith and mom Gerre Schwert.

"Fun times," Drummond said, "no boys allowed!" She continued, "Oh, and look at the last photo. If you're wondering why my mom isn't in it, it's because 'she had to go.' She is 80 years old, living her best life, and had plans, man! 😂 Betsy and I were like 'Go, Mom!'"

Ree also posted an Instagram Story with her mom writing, "My mom is cute!"

Ree Drummond/Instagram

The Food Network personality's collection is filled with autumn hues and floral designs. From layering pieces like cardigans and dusters to cozy sweaters, the items were designed by Drummond herself. Ree's main goal with the collection is "to help consumers easily transition to the cooler weather (and fun times!) ahead."

"I love it when seasons change and I get so excited to change up wardrobe with pretty new things," Drummond said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Fall, to me, is all about deep, rich colors and casual clothes than can be worn to a football game or a family get together!" she explained. "My new ready-to-wear collection emphasizes flowy, feminine blouses and easy-to-throw-on cardigans that can be easily mixed into your weekly clothing lineup. I can't wait to see how all the beautiful new pieces are styled for all your own gatherings, from dinners with friends to bonfires to a day at the pumpkin patch!"

Shoppers can find blouses, tops and tunics, that are perfect for either going out or staying in, all which range in price from $12.99 — $22.99. Top the look off with one of the collection's cardigans, dusters, or toppers ($24.99 — $26.99) — they're perfect to quickly throw something on and feel protected from a breeze.

Ree Drummond

For when the temperature drops, shoppers can also find sweaters and pullovers ($24.99 – $26.99) to make the perfect fall outfit. The collection also includes a variety of dresses from many styles including chic empire peasant dresses to three-quarter sleeves ones ($14.99 – $24.99).

Lastly, Drummond's newest drop includes bottoms from ankle-length pants to comfortable leggings ($14.99 – $19.99).

The Pioneer Woman collection is available in select stores and online at Walmart, with sizing options available in S – XXXXL.

Back in March, Drummond — who also shares sons Bryce, 19, and Todd, 18, plus foster son Jamar, with husband Ladd Drummond — dropped her first-ever Mommy & Me line as part of The Pioneer Woman's spring apparel line.

"As The Pioneer Woman continues to expand into fresh categories, there was an immediate draw to create a 'Mommy and Me' line where customers could match with their kids!" she said at the time.

She told PEOPLE in October that she looks to create clothes that she'd want to wear. "Anybody who knows me knows I kind of have a specific look, which is feminine, and floral, and not so fitted, because I've had four kids," she said. "I don't have a favorite store, or designer. If it fits me, I love it. It doesn't matter where it comes from, what it's made of. When I find a top I love, or a sweater that fits, it's just the best day of my life."

Her approach to fashion hasn't changed when she lost weight, either. Even after dropping nearly 60-pounds, she still avoids "things that fit like a glove."

"I found that I love the same clothes. My size may be a little bit smaller, but I still love the [loose] silhouettes," she explained. "A little ruffle here and there. Empire waist. I still like the relaxed fit with enough fitted little details that it doesn't look like I'm wearing curtains. It's still very flattering. I'm still loving the same style."