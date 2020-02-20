The Pioneer Woman Uses These $5 Fake Lashes to Create Her Signature Look

Image zoom Bobby Bank/Getty Images

As much as we look to Ree Drummond for her delicious recipes and Southern home decor, we’re also inspired by The Pioneer Woman’s personal style. Known for her fiery red hair, playful printed tops, leather cowboy boots, and bold eye makeup, she certainly has a signature look. So when she revealed how she creates such volumized eyelashes, we were more than a little excited.

Drummond recently shared a few of the go-to items she had in her carry-on suitcase—which you can shop from her line at Walmart—on her Instagram Story. Among her beauty essentials were these Pre-Glued Lashes from Eylure. The beloved television personality even posted a selfie to show just how good the fake lashes look on her, and now we’re pretty sure we need to stock up on them, too.

The natural-looking lashes are available to shop on Amazon, and right now they’re on sale for just $3. Because they’re pre-glued, the lashes are easy to apply and won’t leave you with sticky fingers. Guaranteed to last up to 15 hours, these lashes are designed for all-day wear, whether you’re headed to work or for a night out on the town.

Amazon shoppers say the fake lashes truly are a breeze to stick on and are actually long-lasting. Just be sure not to trim them as you might do with other glue-on lashes, as this will cause them to stick together.

“I struggle with the glue, so these are a dream to apply,” one reviewer wrote. “[It] literally takes me one minute to apply both,” she said, adding that they even work if you have to peel them off and reapply. Another noted that the lashes “have a very natural look about them.”

If you’re hoping to copy Drummond’s signature beauty look, stock up on these affordable fake eyelashes from Amazon. Then, try one of her recipes while you’re channeling your inner Pioneer Woman.

