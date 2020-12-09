Ree Drummond Just Launched a Pioneer Woman Clothing Line at Walmart, and Everything’s Under $30

There are a few things we can rely on while watching The Pioneer Woman: getting a good chuckle, finding a new favorite recipe, and having major fashion envy of host Ree Drummond.
Drummond’s signature style is a mix of functional and fashionable. Much like her personality, her clothes are somehow simultaneously soothing and charming, and now you can shop some of her exact styles yourself. The Pioneer Woman Clothing Collection just launched at Walmart, and it includes everything from patterned dusters to embroidered jeggings.
"I am beyond excited about my clothing line available on Walmart.com,” Drummond tells PEOPLE. “The collection includes gorgeous kimonos and feminine blouses in my signature floral prints, along with layering pieces so you can put together a great look."
The 38 items run in sizes S to XXL, and everything costs less than $30. Drummond says the line is designed with mixing and matching in mind. She says they’re “pieces that allow you to dress up or dress down...whatever life calls for!”
Some stand-out styles include a navy V-neck tunic with ruffle sleeves and a loose fit. The top is something that can be paired with jeans or slacks thanks to its classy design, but it can just as easily match with more comfortable bottoms, like leggings. It’s a dressier piece that won’t feel restrictive, so fancier occasions will feel all the more comfortable.
On days when you want to dress up an outfit without putting a ton of thought into it, the floral duster can add depth in no time. The vibrant piece has a flattering long length and straight fit, and it’s something that can be worn across seasons.
As for bottoms, there’s a pair of embroidered jeggings that you can pull on for a comfortable ensemble. The floral design near the ankle dresses up the casual look without making it look too stiff.
The clothing collection is made with versatility and functionality in mind, according to Drumond, so that no matter what you shop, you can wear it on practically any occasion.
“I love a wardrobe with a few great foundational elements,” she says. “All it takes is a key piece or two — a floral kimono or a beautiful floral blouse — to take your look to the next level!”
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman V-Neck Tunic Top, $19.99; walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Long Sleeve Kimono Duster, $24.99; walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman 3/4 Sleeve Blouson Top, $24.99; walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Pull on Jeggings, $19.99; walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Crochet Blouse, $24.99; walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Sleeveless Scoop Neck Tank, $12.99; walmart.com
And, of course, you can still shop Drummond's top-rated kitchen and home items that are part of The Pioneer Woman collection already available at Walmart, including a floral Instant Pot that is as much a piece of decor as it is an appliance. Check out these items below:
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Gorgeous Garden Set of 4 Mugs, $19.97; walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart Frontier Rose Programmable Pressure Cooker, $89; walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Hardside Luggage, $72.94 (orig. $89); walmart.com
Buy It! The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 10-Piece Cookware Set, $79 (orig. $99); walmart.com
