Pink Shares Photo of New Buzzed Head After Shaving Off All Her Hair: 'Letting Go'

Pink is saying goodbye to her hair.

The “Love Me Anyway” singer, 40, showed off a new look Thursday, sharing a photo of her newly shaved head on Instagram.

In the picture, Pink can be seen looking downwards as she holds bits of blonde hair in her hands.

“Letting Go,” she captioned the shot.

The haircut comes almost three months after her daughter, Willow Sage, emulating her superstar mom by shaving the side of her head.

In September, Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, shared an Instagram photo of the 8-year-old getting her hair cut. Along with the cute shot the motorcycle racer, 44, penned a heartfelt note about his child.

“Loving my punk rock daughter,” he wrote. “Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. It’s better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on.”

He continued, “Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, Willow.”

Pink captured media attention in August 2017 when she used her acceptance speech during the MTV Video Music Awards to talk about body image, sharing a story about a time Willow had told her mom, “I’m the ugliest girl I know” and “look like a boy with long hair.”

“‘You’re beautiful,'” the Grammy winner recalled telling her daughter. “When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken. Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?”

“Baby girl, we don’t change,” Pink continued, calling out artists like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Janis Joplin, George Michael, and Elton John. “We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty.”

Earlier this year, Pink dyed Willow’s hair blue after hearing about the backlash Jessica Simpson received for letting her daughter Maxwell Drew, 7, color the ends of her tresses purple.

She shared a photo of the results on Instagram two days after Simpson, 39, posted a picture of Maxwell’s mauve locks, writing, “I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday.”

Pink, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Jameson Moon, added several hashtags to the post, including “get your own kids” and “blue hair don’t care.”