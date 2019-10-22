This $34 Sweater Dress Is So Cute and Cozy, You'll Want to Live In It All Season Long

Image zoom Amazon

Many of us have go-to pieces in our wardrobes that we turn to when the temps drop — the obvious being coats, sweaters, jeans, and leggings. And while we love rocking a perfect-fitting pair of denim, an adorable sweater, and a seriously stunning statement coat to stay warm, sometimes there’s nothing better than throwing on a cute and cozy sweater dress to change things up.

If you’re not a fan of sweater dresses, we totally get it. Some styles can be super clingy in all the wrong places, and others can feel too bulky and awkward. But hear us out: Not all sweater dresses are created equal, and we’ve found a sweater dress so cute and flattering, it’ll make you rethink everything you thought you knew about this winter-ready style. Enter, the Pink Queen Loose Oversized Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress on Amazon. At just $34, it’s available in eight different colorways, including a trendy leopard print and warm fall hues like burnt orange, forest green, and wine red. And not only is this turtleneck sweater dress affordable, but it’s also super soft and comfy, and even comes with pockets (and we all know pockets make everything better, right?).

With close to 300 perfect five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of this dress either. One customer wrote, “This is by far one of my favorite Amazon clothing purchases. The sweater material itself is soft and thick, and the quality of the design is great. Pair this with over-the-knee boots and you have a great fall and winter look.” Another said, “I love an oversized cozy sweater dress for the fall and winter and this one was perfect. I mean come on, chunky knit and cowl neck AND pockets?! Perfect!”

No matter how you decide to style this adorable sweater dress with the rest of your fall wardrobe, you’re sure to look fabulous while staying cozy and warm all season long. Scroll down to shop this flattering sweater dress style, at just $34, on Amazon now.

