The Ultra-Flattering $27 Bikini Shoppers Are Calling "the Best Style on Amazon"
Amazon is a treasure trove of cute (and affordable) swimwear finds. From super flattering one-pieces, like the viral Cupshe style that's probably all over your Instagram feed to trendy two-pieces even bikini haters love, there's certainly no shortage of options. So when one bathing suit repeatedly gets crowned by shoppers as the "best style on Amazon" - out of the thousands available - our eyebrows raise and our interest piques.
The best-selling Pink Queen bikini has more than 9,000 five-star ratings and close to 2,000 five-star reviews. Though we really don't need to tell you this, that's a significant amount of positive praise, especially for a seemingly simple two-piece. That said, we have a feeling this bikini is bound to be your new favorite no-fuss poolside pick for summer, much as it is for thousands of Amazon shoppers.
The top-rated two-piece, made from a poly-spandex blend that's comfy yet supportive, includes a bandeau-style top with a removable shoulder strap (that means you can wear it strapless or with the straps for extra security) and a high-waisted bottom that multiple Amazon reviewers say makes their butt look really good. The style is available in a range of colors, like a classic black, a soft pink, and a crisp white, and in sizes small to extra-large. There's a lot of range to this Pink Queen bikini, and it's so versatile, no wonder Amazon shoppers are obsessed.
"Best bathing suit ever, makes my butt look spicy," wrote one reviewer. "I would def buy more colors. My friends loved it so much [they] ordered it after they saw me wearing it."
"This is the best swimsuit I've ever had!!!! It is so cute and comfortable!!!!," mentioned another shopper. "I've always been too self-conscious to rock a bikini, but in this one I feel so confident and happy!" Most also mention that it's great quality, super flattering, and great for both small and large busts. Fit wise, the majority of shoppers agree that it's true to size.
If you're looking for a no-fuss swimsuit that'll not only boost your butt but also your confidence,
you've found it below. Shop the Pink Queen bikini that's an all-around swimwear win while it's on sale.
- The Ultra-Flattering $27 Bikini Shoppers Are Calling "the Best Style on Amazon"
- Hilary Duff Loves the Frame TV by Samsung - and It's $100 Off on Amazon
- Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton-Loved Summer Shoes Are on Sale This Weekend - but Not for Long
- Gap Just Launched an Exclusive Home Line at Walmart, and You're Going to Want Everything