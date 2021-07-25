Pink Offers to Pay Fine for Norwegian Women's Handball Team Over 'Sexist' Bikini Dress Code

"The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM," Pink wrote on Twitter after the team was fined for competing in shorts instead of mandated bikini bottoms

Pink is showing her support for the Norwegian women's handball team after they protested a "sexist" dress code.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 41, offered to pay the team's $1,765.28 fine imposed by the European Handball Federation. The EHF said the women competed in "improper clothing" when they opted for shorts instead of the mandated bikini bottoms at the European Beach Handball Championships.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" Pink wrote on Twitter Saturday. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

The Norwegian team was fined last week after wearing shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Varna, Bulgaria, which goes against the International Handball Federation's rules. They were ordered to pay 150 Euros per teammate, for a total of 1,500 Euros (which comes out to approximately $1,700).

According to the IHF's rules, "female athletes must wear bikini bottoms… with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg. The side width must be of a maximum of 10 centimeters."

Player Katinka Haltvik revealed that the team decided last-minute to make the change in their uniforms. "It was very spontaneous. We thought, 'Let's just do it now, and then see what happens,'" Haltvik told Norway's NRK.

Their decision was defended by Norway's Handball Federation (NHF), who agreed to pay the fine for each athlete. "I got a message 10 minutes before the match that they would wear the clothing that they were satisfied with. And they got our full support," NHF President Kåre Geir Lio told NBC News.

Norwegian Women's handball team Credit: Norwegian Handball Federation

"We are very proud of these girls who are at the European Championships in beach handball. They raised their voice and told us that enough is enough," the organization wrote on Instagram. "We are the Norwegian Handball Federation and we stand behind you and support you. We will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with."

EHF President Michael Wiederer has since announced that the organization will reevaluate the dress code they currently implement.

RELATED VIDEO: Tokyo Olympics Begin with Opening Ceremony amid Host City's COVID State of Emergency

"I can confirm that the EHF will do all it can to ensure that a change of athlete uniform regulations can be implemented," Wiederer said in a statement. "Significant efforts will be made in order to further promote the sport in the best way possible for everyone, regardless of gender."