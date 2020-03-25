Pink Gives Herself a Bad Haircut While Drinking During Quarantine: 'I Might Try to Fix It'

Pink recently decided to give herself a haircut after she got a little tipsy — and she just shared a hilarious “PSA” with fans while unveiling her new ‘do.

The musician, 40, has been social distancing at home with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic and she jokingly said she’s decided to make drinking “a sport” during “this whole quarantine thing.” She added, “When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas.”

And after a few drinks, Pink came to a realization: “I can cut hair! I can totally cut hair! Why have I been paying people all this time?”

So the star, who currently is rocking a short buzz cut, picked up a razor and decided to trim the edges of her hairline by herself. “Look what I did,” Pink said as she turned her head to the side to reveal a missing chunk of hair.

“What do you think? A good look?” she added.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Warns People Not to Cut Bangs Recalling Her DIY Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Gotten Over It’

As Pink turned her head, she showed the other side which she trimmed, which appeared to be more evenly buzzed. “I think I’m looking pretty good,” she laughed. “Am I giving like, Alyssa Milano vibes right now? Charlize Theron? I might try to fix it tonight. What do you think?”

She signed off her video saying: “Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your own hair! Screw it.”

Pink isn’t the only star to take her hair care into her own hands during the coronavirus stay at home order in California. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, colored her own roots at home using an $8 Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Root Touch-Up and documented the entire experience on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Kyle Richards/Instagram

“I’m going to color my roots. I have some gray root,” Richards revealed. “I inherited getting gray hair early. My dad was completely gray by the time he was 40. I started getting gray hairs when I was 25, probably because I worry so much.”

Even though Richards is staying at home right now to help curb the spread of coronavirus, she said she normally likes to color her roots herself at home. “I do it myself quite often. Pamela who does my hair sometimes she’s busy or whatever, I just do it myself. I use this 10-minute root touch up,” she said.

With the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States already climbing past 50,000, four states implemented a mandatory temporary closure of beauty and grooming service businesses that began Saturday, March 21.

These closures are just some of the long list of many mandatory business restrictions put in place amid the escalating coronavirus crisis. Restaurants and bars across the U.S. have been forced to close and only offer “to-go” or delivery options, public gyms have been shut down and several Las Vegas casinos closed until May, all in order to help facilitate social distancing and curb the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, at least 53,934 people across the United States have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 728 patients have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.