Pierce Brosnan's Son Paris Models for Rande Gerber's New Athleisure Collaboration

The 19-year-old has already walked in runway shows for Balmain and Dolce & Gabana and been featured in Teen Vogue, Vanity Teen and GQ Korea

Paris Brosnan has another modeling gig to add to his resume.

The 19-year-old son of actor Pierce Brosnan and journalist Keely Shaye Brosnan fronts the campaign for Rande Gerber’s new collaboration with Malibu-based sustainable brand Bleusalt.

Following in the footsteps of wife Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber, the Casamigos mogul, 58, teamed up with Besault to design a comfy basic: “The Casa Pant,” which is available in black, navy, and dark grey colorways for $185.00 on besault.com.

“I’m a big fan of Bleusalt. After Cindy and Kaia designed their own pants, I wanted to make my own,” Gerber said in a Bleusalt press release. “It took many samples to perfect the look and fit, but it’s here – ‘ The Casa Pant ,’ the sweatpant you won’t need to change out of when leaving the house.”

Brosnan — who’s walked in runway shows for Balmain and Dolce & Gabana and been features in Teen Vogue, Vanity Teen and GQ Korea — shows off the versatile sweat pant in an outdoor backyard setting. He posed with a digital camera for the shoot and styled "The Casa Pant" with both a black hoodie and a white button down.

PEOPLE caught up with Brosnan last year, after he and his older brother Dylan were named Golden Globe Ambassadors.

“The first time I get to go to the Golden Globes is when I’m the ambassador alongside my older brother,” the up-and-coming model and college student said at the time. “It’s a big deal for me.”

While the brothers (who chose Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED organization to represent as their philanthropic effort at the Golden Globes) are just embarking on their careers, they were introduced to philanthropy at an early age by their parents, including their mother.