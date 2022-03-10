Photos from the 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards Portrait Studio

The 24th annual ceremony, held in L.A. and hosted by Casey Wilson and Andrew Rannells and sponsored in part by Campari, celebrated the best in the business

By Kate Hogan March 10, 2022 01:27 PM

1 of 24

Andrew Rannells & Casey Wilson

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Jabari Banks

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty

3 of 24

Andrew Garfield

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 24

Derica Cole Washington

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement

5 of 24

Alfred Molina

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty

6 of 24

Ami Goodheart

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 24

Christopher McDonald

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 24

B. Åkerlund

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement

9 of 24

Anne Heche

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 24

Coco Jones

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 24

Dawn Ritz

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 24

Laura Montgomery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 24

Judith Light

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 24

Melora Hardin & Gildart Jackson

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 24

Karen Pittman

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 24

Christopher Backus & Mira Sorvino

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 24

Lucinda Wright

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 24

Robert Morgan

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 24

Ruth E. Carter

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 24

Paul Tazewell

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 24

Storm Reid

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 24

Salvador Perez

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 24

Stephanie Beatriz

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 24

Shawna Trpcic

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan