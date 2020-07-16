Kelly Klein is honoring her late friend Carolyn Bessette on the 21st anniversary of her death.

On Thursday, Klein, photographer, artist and ex-wife to designer Calvin Klein, shared an old photo of her and Bessette traveling, adding the hashtags #throwbackthursday, #berlinwall and #vintageshopping. The pair first became friends when Bessette started working as a public relations executive at Klein's then-husband’s fashion brand.

Bessette died on July 16, 1999 when the plane her husband, John F. Kennedy Jr., was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off of Martha's Vineyard. Bessette's sister Lauren were also on the flight during the crash, which killed all three.

“She was so warm and funny,” Rose Marie Terenzio, who was JFK Jr.’s executive assistant, told PEOPLE of Bessette in January of this year, marking the month Bessette would have turned 54.

“Our birthdays are close together, so we would always do something alone together in between her birthday and mine,” Terenzio said. “She always made it so special picking a place we’d never been before or somewhere we loved. She always bought me something nice when we would shop. She would insist.”

Bessette was “quite a lovable person,” close friend Carole Radziwill, the widow of Kennedy cousin Anthony Radziwill, also previously told PEOPLE. “She was clever, she was naughty and she had that balance of being able to be really serious and deep yet funny.”

She grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, and graduated from Boston University, where she began dabbling in modeling and fashion.

Bessette later moved to New York City for her job as a publicist at Calvin Klein and was called an “amazing symbol of American style” by Harper’s Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Liz Tilberis after she gained a mainstream following when her relationship with JFK Jr. went public in the mid ’90s.

Bessette and JFK Jr. married in a secret ceremony on an isolated island off the coast of Georgia in September 1996, three years before they died in the crash.

“John and Carolyn were magic together,” JFK Jr.’s friend Gustavo Paredes told PEOPLE in 2014. “She had an earthiness and a gentle fierceness. Together, they were whole.”