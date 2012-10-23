The sexy star bares almost all for the electronics company. Huh?

Courtesy Sharper Image

Megan Fox posing half-naked isn’t all that shocking. But Megan Fox baring it all for the Sharper Image? Now that’s something worth noting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress — clad in black lingerie, lace thigh-highs and sexy stilettos — strikes a few seductive poses on a bed and oh-so-hot recliner in the company’s holiday ads. She shot the campaign in April, when she was four months pregnant with son Noah. (Seriously, unfair.)

“I have always been a bit of a gadget geek and into different types of technology,” Fox says in a statement. “The campaign is a good fit for me because I love electronics.” Who knew?

Since the marketing campaign is called “Guys Love Gadgets,” we guess the pairing does make sense. Because what do men love more than tech tools? Scantily clad women, of course. Tell us: What do you think of Fox’s Sharper Image campaign? Is it strange or sexy?