Some stars keep their engagement rings crammed in their pockets, others choose to flaunt their new bling on Instagram right away, and still others wait for a big red carpet to show off their sparklers. Allison Williams took the third approach, debuting her stunning engagement ring at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which is certainly not a bad way to display your bauble for the first time.

The Girls star, 25, hit the red carpet in a stunning hot-pink long-sleeve Emilia Wickstead gown, with a bold keyhole open back. And she had an special hit of sparkle thanks to the large rock on her left hand, which looks like a round stone set in platinum.

Williams is set to wed her boyfriend of three years, CollegeHumor.com’s Ricky Van Veen. And now that we’ve seen her oh-so-Marnie engagement ring, we’re already buzzing about the elegant, classic wedding gown she’s sure to wear.

