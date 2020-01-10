Phoebe Waller-Bridge Auctioning Off Her Golden Globes Suit on eBay to Aid Australian Fire Relief

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is doing her part to help those devastated by the Australian wildfires.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old Fleabag star listed the Ralph & Russo tuxedo she wore to the 2020 Golden Globes for auction on eBay as a way to raise funds benefitting Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund and Wildlife Victoria — three charities close to her heart that are helping to combat the disaster.

“I’m very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause. If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend,” she said in a statement.

Waller-Bridge was wearing the two-piece when she won the award for best actress in a comedy or musical television series on Sunday. At the time, she styled the design with classic black pumps and simple black stud earrings.

“To add to its allure… I spent most of the night brushing it past and rubbing it up against all the sparkly people I could find,” the actress continued. “These threads are laced with legends!”

Image zoom Phoebe Waller-Bridge Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty

The tuxedo, which was created by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, was made to measure, though it’s similar in U.S. Size 10.

Made from chantilly lace, silk and ribbon, the suit is autographed by Waller-Bridge and its designers are offering additional fabric to the winning bidder should they need it for alterations.

“Being both from Australia originally and with much of our family still residents across the region, it is with a heavy heart that we watch and hear the news of the terrible fires currently engulfing such large areas of our homeland. With Australia remaining so close to our hearts, we are delighted to stand next to Phoebe to support relief efforts with this special auction,” Ralph and Russo said in a statement.

We continue to keep our beautiful home country in our thoughts, and hope that alongside our own contribution, the donations and support being rallied worldwide will improve the situation significantly, and soon.”

The auction will last a total of 10 days, ending at 11:00 AEDT on January 20, 2020.

The starting bid currently stands at $77,000 AUD (roughly $54,000 U.S.) and includes global shipping and insurance fees.

Image zoom Phoebe Waller-Bridge Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Waller-Bridge joins a long list of celebrities who have already helped combat part of the devastation in Australia. Kylie Jenner, Shawn Mendes, Elton John, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Pink, among others, have all donated to the cause.

Comedian Celeste Barber also helped raise an impressive $32 million from a Facebook fundraiser recently.

Other stars, including the Irwin family, have done their part by caring for the animals who were affected by the intense flames at their wildlife hospital in Australia.

Since September, at least 25 people have been killed and 12 million acres of land have been razed, destroying hundreds of homes and buildings. A seven-day state of emergency was declared on Dec. 23.

On Wednesday, ecologists from the University of Sydney said over 1 billion animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, are feared dead from the crisis.

This bleak estimate, which doubles the death count experts predicted weeks ago, comes from Chris Dickman, a professor of ecology at the University of Sydney, who adjusted his earlier estimate of 480 millions animals killed by the fires in just New South Wales — a southeastern Australian state greatly affected by the brushfires — to 840 million.

The massive number includes a third of the New South Wales koala population, and fatalities are only expected to increase.

Click here for more information on how to help those affected by the Australian fires.