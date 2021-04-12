Phoebe Dynevor Dazzles on First Red Carpet Since Breakthrough Bridgerton Role
The actress stunned in a custom one-shoulder Louis Vuitton design at the 2021 BAFTAs
Phoebe Dynevor arrived at the 2021 BAFTAs on Sunday night in a gown the Duke of Hastings would no doubt approve of.
The break-out star, 25, stunned in a custom, one-shoulder Louis Vuitton silk gown that featured a puff statement sleeve. She paired with emerald-and-diamond drop earrings and a white gold and diamond ring from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.
Dynevor — who plays Daphne in the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton — channeled old Hollywood glamour with her hair styled in side-swept waves and a soft cat-eye.
Dynevor's appearance comes after Bridgerton's Instagram and Twitter pages penned a letter from Lady Whistledown confirming that the series will move on to season 2 without her costar, Regé-Jean Page (who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings).
"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the note read. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."
The letter noted that Dynevor will return: "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."
Page, 31, addressed news on Instagram with a photo of himself on horseback as the Duke.
"The ride of a life time," he wrote. "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."
Bridgerton, which debuted last December, has been a massive success for Netflix. Created by Chris Van Dusen, produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on author Julia Quinn's book series, season 1 of the period drama followed Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton as she concocts a mutually beneficial plan with Simon to pretend to be in a relationship. The scheme was intended to help Daphne find love after struggling to do so following her debut in London high society, while Simon, determined not to marry, aimed for the initiative to help secure his bachelor lifestyle.