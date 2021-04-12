Phoebe Dynevor Dazzles on First Red Carpet Since Breakthrough Bridgerton Role

Phoebe Dynevor arrived at the 2021 BAFTAs on Sunday night in a gown the Duke of Hastings would no doubt approve of.

The break-out star, 25, stunned in a custom, one-shoulder Louis Vuitton silk gown that featured a puff statement sleeve. She paired with emerald-and-diamond drop earrings and a white gold and diamond ring from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

Dynevor — who plays Daphne in the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton — channeled old Hollywood glamour with her hair styled in side-swept waves and a soft cat-eye.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the note read. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

The letter noted that Dynevor will return: "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Page, 31, addressed news on Instagram with a photo of himself on horseback as the Duke.

"The ride of a life time," he wrote. "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."