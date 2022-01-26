Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Phoebe Dynevor revealed an inside look at her beauty routine in new Vogue video

Phoebe Dynevor Says She Doesn't Wash Her Face in the Morning: See Her 'Healthy' Skin Care Routine

Phoebe Dynevor is proof that your beauty routine doesn't have to be complicated.

The Bridgerton star, 26, is the latest celebrity to share her skincare and makeup routine in Vogue's video series Beauty Secrets.

Starting off with a bare face, Dynevor reveals an unconventional beauty hack: she doesn't wash her face in the morning — unless it's after a workout. "I actually don't wash my face in the morning," Dynevor says in the clip.

Instead, Dynevor kicks off her routine with a "splash of cold water," which can help tighten pores and promote blood circulation.

Dynevor then pats her skin dry and applies vitamin C, using Sunday Riley's CEO Brightening Serum. Next, Dynevor follows up with "a little eye cream," adding that she's always struggled with dry skin and used to apply globs of Vaseline to her face.

Speaking further on how she manages her dry skin, Dynevor shows off her favorite moisturizer, also by Sunday Riley, lathering it over her face and neck.

Dynevor goes on to share that working on Bridgerton was been "intense" on her skin due to the use of heavy foundation and powder.

She then applies a face oil and soaks it in with a gua sha stone (which helps boost circulation and collagen) when "I'm not feeling super lazy."

Dynevor's final step before applying makeup is the most important: sunscreen.

To start her easy makeup routine, which she says could be for a "fancy lunch," Dynevor starts with foundation from Charlotte Tilbury followed by concealer from NARS. After that, Dynevor touches up her brows, does a bit of contouring, some blush and lip liner.

While discussing her routine, Dynevor admits that she now expresses herself with clothing rather than makeup. "Back then, particularly when you're at school, and I went to school, as most people do in England, that you wear a uniform. So the only way of expressing oneself really is through makeup, so that's what we'd do," she says.

Phoebe Dynevor Phoebe Dynevor | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Dynevor became the new brand ambassador for celeb-loved cosmetics company Charlotte Tilbury and starred in the brand's star-studded holiday 2021 campaign, PEOPLE can exclusively revealed in September. The partnership is extra-special for Dynevor, who often wore Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics while in character as Daphne Bridgerton as she shot season one of the hit Netflix period drama.