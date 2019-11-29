So Many People Are Buying This $30 Philips Electric Toothbrush Today, It’s Officially Amazon’s Best-Selling Beauty Product

Image zoom Getty

While you’re busy adding the best deals from Amazon’s Black Friday sale to your cart, we’ve got one more discounted find to add to your shopping list: the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush.

The popular electric toothbrush is over 50 percent off right now, so you can snag it for just $30. Amazon shoppers are going nuts over the deal; the toothbrush has already shot up the best-sellers charts and is reigning as the top beauty product on the site. (With Crest’s 3D Whitestrips — which are also only $30 today if you hurry — following closely behind, naturally.)

Buy It! Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $29.95 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

If you’re wondering if you should take advantage of the deal, the answer is absolutely. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes don’t often go on sale on Amazon, and when they do, their prices don’t drop this low. In fact, this is the lowest price the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush has been since January. Plus, the brand has other best-selling toothbrushes on sale for up to $100 off, including ones from its raved about Diamondclean line that even Kim Kardashian uses.

Buy It! Philips Sonicare Diamondclean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $99.95 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

At such a low price, the toothbrush makes a great gift or stocking stuffer for anyone — including yourself!