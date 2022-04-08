Peyton List on the Inspiration Behind Her Cosmetics Line Pley Beauty — and What's in Her Makeup Kit Right Now

Peyton List's love of beauty began in the makeup chair.

"Growing up as an actress, I spent a lot of time sitting in [one] — and over the years, I started to notice that many clean beauty brands didn't offer products that allowed for creative self-expression," the Cobra Kai actress tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Enter Pley Beauty, List's first foray into color cosmetics. The line, which launched in January, includes eyeshadow palettes, eyeliner, lip tint, blush and face gems (stick-on adornments) that range from $16–$36.

"I was feeling that what I love most about makeup was being lost in products that hid natural beauty, instead of amplifying it," List, 24, explains of her inspiration for the line.

Pley Beauty is intended, she adds, to "introduce a more playful side of clean beauty, one where creative self-expression is encouraged through vibrant colors, rich textures and versatile formats. It's meant to amplify your natural beauty, not hide it."

Alongside colorful products that enhance a creative approach to makeup, Pley Beauty also checks off the sustainability box.

"As we were beginning this process, I was shocked to learn that the beauty industry is one of the biggest contributors to plastic waste in the world, polluting our oceans, landfills and waterways. So, I really made it a priority for this brand to respect our planet with clean ingredients and sustainable business practices," says List, whose products are shipped direct-to-consumer on PleyBeauty.com and at Revolve.com.

This lead List to make Pley Beauty a Plastic Neutral-certified brand, which means "that for every piece of plastic used by the [brand], an equivalent amount of waste from nature is removed."

List has also applied her experience both in glam as well as in front of cameras and to her own beauty philosophy.

"I know it sounds simple, but I truly didn't realize how one really needs to be taking care of themselves from within," she says. "Every step along the way is important I think to create that healthy glow. It all comes down to diet, gut health (which controls our serotonin levels), Vitamin D, hydration and sleep."

List also relies on her beauty essentials, which include two of Pley's products. "One Stop Pop Blush in 'Desert Dusk' is the prettiest blush color on me. I love a flushed pink cheek," she shares. Another favorite is the Lip Habit: "I always wear tinted lip balms on set, so I really just wanted to have my own brand in my makeup bag. A tinted flavored lip balm is so satisfying to me."

Her other beauty must-haves include: Kora Organics Tumeric Glow Moisturizer (a favorite before bedtime), Maison Louis Marie No.4 Deodorant ("I love the scent!"), Summer Fridays' Soft Vanilla candle (which she burns while getting ready) and her wellness obsession: MiiR water bottles (which she always brings to set).

While List has many exciting projects forthcoming this year, she's most excited for face time with friends and colleagues.