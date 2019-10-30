Christie Brinkley's Ex Peter Cook Celebrates His Engagement — and Shows Off Fiancée's Diamond Ring

Peter Cook and Alba Jancou are in engagement bliss!

One day after PEOPLE confirmed that the Hamptons-based architect had proposed to his 21-year-old girlfriend, Cook, 60, spoke out about the engagement on Instagram — and showed off Jancou’s new, giant sparkler.

“SHE SAID YES! 🍾🥂❤️,” he captioned a series of photos from their recent trip to Greece, before quoting F. Scott Fitzgerald. “‘I love her and that’s the beginning and the end of everything’ ❤️❤️❤️.”

The headlining photo featured a close-up shot of Cook and Jancou’s hands holding glasses of pink champagne. To the right, Jancou’s six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond ring is displayed.

The following two photos were snapped in Santorini — the place where Cook popped the question on Sept. 15 — and featured the newly engaged couple in all-white attire, smiling and kissing for the camera.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Alba Jancou, Peter Cook’s 21-Year-Old Fiancée

Shortly after the engagement news had been confirmed on Monday, Cook told PEOPLE, “We are very happy.”

In a statement to Page Six, the architect added, “We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate. We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!”

The outlet reported that Cook asked Jancou to marry him in front of a church while they were vacationing in Santorini.

Cook, who shares daughter Sailor, 21 (and adopted Brinkley’s son Jack, 24) with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, has reportedly been dating Jancou for about a year.

Image zoom Peter Cook and Alba Jancou Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

RELATED: Christie Brinkley’s Ex-Husband Peter Cook, 60, Engaged to 21-Year-Old College Student

The pair have recently been photographed out and about together at events in the Hamptons, including Bobby Flay’s Hamptons Magazine cover celebration in July and the Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix in early September.

Jancou’s LinkedIn page, which was viewed by Page Six, but has since been deleted, indicated that she is a current student at Tulane University and expects to graduate in 2021.

Prior to her time at the New Orleans, Louisiana college, Jancou “attended a prestigious English private boarding school” called Millfield, which is located in southern England.

Image zoom Peter Cook and Alba Jancou MediaPunch/Shutterstock

This will be Cook’s third marriage. He was previously married to Brinkley from 1996 to 2008. The former couple divorced after Brinkley learned of Cook’s affair with his then-19-year-old assistant Diana Bianchi.

Cook then got remarried to Suzanne Shaw, shortly after his cheating scandal broke. The pair split in 2014.

After Bianchi came forward in 2007, Cook was also accused of having romantic relations with another former employee, Samantha Cole, who was 18 at the time.

He allegedly proposed marriage to her in May 1996 — three months before he became engaged to Brinkley — but she declined.