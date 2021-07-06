Pete Davidson's Wimbledon Necklace Gives Hilarious Nod to SNL's Lorne Michaels

Only Pete Davidson would show appreciation for his boss, Lorne Michaels, by turning a photo of the Saturday Night Live producer into a kitschy necklace.

After the comedian, 27, attended Wimbledon with Phoebe Dynevor, 26, on Saturday in London, marking their first public appearance as a couple, one eagle-eyed fan noticed Davidson's hilarious tribute to Michaels.

The pop culture parody account @OfficialSeanPenn zoomed in on the viral photo of the SNL actor and the Bridgerton actress, comparing the pendant to a similar-looking red carpet photo of Michaels at the TIME 100 Gala in 2015.

Making a trendy styling choice, The King of Staten Island star layered his colorful accessory with two chunky silver chain necklaces.

Davidson paired his jewelry with a sea foam green sweater, gray trousers (both Theory) and a baseball cap for the outing, while Dynevor wore a ribbed Self-Portrait army green dress.

The couple were photographed getting cozy as they watched Roger Federer's match from the Lanson suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

PEOPLE previously confirmed they were dating in April. "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her," a source said at the time, adding that they're "really into each other."

The pair were first linked in March, when Davidson was spotted in Manchester, England, where the actress lives. The following month, they were seen out together for the first time as they walked around Manchester.

Davidson opened up about his approach to relationships in May, revealing that he prefers to put it all out there at the beginning.

"I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but like, almost a version of themself that they would like to be," he said on The Breakfast Club. "And then eventually, that will unravel, you know?"