Pete Davidson Makes His Modeling Debut as He Walks in Alexander Wang's Show to Cheers from the Crowd

Pete Davidson: Saturday Night Live cast member, comedian, actor — and model!

Davidson, 25, made his runway debut walking in designer Alexander Wang‘s Collection1 2020 show at New York City’s Rockefeller Center on Friday night, garnering loud cheers from spectators.

Davidson wore a plain white tank, showing off his tattoos, as well as two-tone jeans. His look was topped off with a black baseball hat, placed backward on his head, a logo belt and sneakers.

The outdoor show was special for more than just Davidson’s surprise appearance.

Wang, 35, made the event open to the public, inviting New Yorkers to watch from the Rockefeller Center’s upper plaza. Fashion industry invitees sat on the lower level, closer to the rink where the models walked the runway.

“Part of the coup of winning this location is that the company has a really organized location for industry types to sit and see the show in a very controlled manner on the lower level,” an Alexander Wang spokesperson told WWD earlier this week.

“Then, we invite essentially New York City to come to experience the show on the upper plaza. As an American brand that is rooted in New York, Rockefeller Center represented the energy and the epicenter of New York City.”

The brand has also been promoting the event on its Twitter and Instagram pages, saying “all are welcome.”

The event included street food and Lady Liberty herself greeting guests to add to the New York vibe of the collection.

“We thought of this as a public moment as well, so that anyone who comes to see the show will also experience something beyond seeing it from the upper plaza,” the spokesperson said. Fans who couldn’t make the show in person were invited to watch online via livestream.

Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Binx Walton also walked in the show Friday, per Vogue.

This isn’t the first time Davidson has sported Wang’s designs.

The SNL star wore the designer on the cover of Variety last year, and has been known to wear Wang pieces as streetwear — contributing to his specific aesthetic that has become known as “scumbro.”

Wang himself has been busy in addition to the Collection1; he designed Hailey Bieber‘s custom “camp“-themed dress at the Met Gala earlier this month.