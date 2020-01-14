Pete Davidson Stars in New Alexander Wang Campaign After Making His Runway Debut Last Year

Pete Davidson’s modeling career is picking up steam.

After making his runway debut at the Alexander Wang’s Collection1 2020 show in May, the Saturday Night Live comedian is back, starring in a new ad campaign for the designer label (and wearing the same black and white-stripped pants that he rocked on the catwalk).

In the photos — which the brand shared on Instagram on Monday — Davidson sports a basic white tank and Alexander Wang Biker Puffer Jacket (available online now) while launching a miniature motorcycle at the camera.

Image zoom Brianna Capozzi

Image zoom Alexander Wang / Youtube

“Pete pulled up ’cause we signed the NDA,” the caption says, seemingly referencing reports that the star made audience members sign a $1 million non-disclosure agreement before one of his comedy shows.

“grease lightning,” one person wrote in the comments section. While another said, “Love it 😍.”

As part of the Alexander Wang campaign, the Staten Island native also stars in a two-minute video in which he answers some “big questions on a tiny bike.”

“How do we know if we’re doing the right thing?” a producer asks.

Davidson’s response? “If it doesn’t feel good, then you’re doing the right thing.”

Image zoom Pete Davidson on the Alexander Wnag runway

And when asked what his “current state of mind” is, the SNL star (whose untitled Judd Apatow-directed film is set to release later this year) replied with a laugh: “I think it’s pretty funny that I’m doing this…that I’m a super-duper model.”

The comedian’s current girlfriend Kaia Gerber also frequently works with Alexander Wang, and even walked in the same Spring 2020 show alongside Davidson last May. (He was fresh off a split with actress Kate Beckinsale at the time.)

Davidson and the 18-year-old supermodel (who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) were first romantically linked in October after enjoying a meal together at the popular brunch spot Sadelle’s in N.Y.C. In a photo captured by a fan, the pair sat in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on beverages and appeared to enjoy each other’s company.

Image zoom Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Since then, they have been spotted on multiple dates around the city, and the model even bought him a cake for his birthday in November.

The comedian jokingly addressed his romance with Gerber for the first time during an SNL sketch on Dec. 21. “It’s not fair Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” Davidson joked, referring to “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost’s fiancée Scarlett Johansson. “What’d I do?”

But fans became concerned when he seemingly implied that he was planning on visiting a rehab center during at the same “Weekend Update” segment. “I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” Davidson said. “And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

Just days later, Rande and Crawford were seen having a “tense” conversation while anxiously waiting outside Kaia’s N.Y.C. apartment building in a video obtained by Page Six. Davidson left the building before both parents re-entered.