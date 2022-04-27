Pete Davidson Serves as Style Muse for H&M's New Menswear Campaign — See His Modeling Shots!

The King of Staten Island star brings his comedic personality and street style sensibility to H&M’s new menswear campaign

Pete Davidson is venturing into the fashion world again, bringing his vibrant street style vibe — and sense of humor — to H&M's new menswear campaign.

On Wednesday, the fashion retailer debuted its new spot with the Saturday Night Live comedian, sharing in a press release that the campaign "celebrates the menswear movement" by capturing "[its] fresh energy."

"Collaborating on this campaign was a great experience," Davidson, 28, noted. "We had a lot of fun creating the photos and content. The clothes are comfortable and feel great to wear, which is what I love about H&M."

Pete Davidson Stars in H&M’s New Menswear Campaign Credit: Courtesy H&M

The campaign, which pulls bold and vibrant pieces from various H&M menswear collections, showcases the "power of clothes to express who we are, no matter what the occasion" and celebrates the "freedom of expression and self-confidence in personal style," the brand noted in a press release.

Pete Davidson Stars in H&M’s New Menswear Campaign Credit: Courtesy H&M

Davidson is most known for his skater-inspired and colorful streetwear looks. Earlier this month, his closet was featured on the Instagram account for Spiff Luxury Organizing company, giving us a glimpse at his array of colorful hoodies, laid-back flannels and cool sneaker collection. In 2018, he told GQ that his style vibe was what his 10-year-old self would wear.

"Pete encapsulates everything H&M loves about the new menswear mood, with his self-confidence and play with personal style," noted Henrik Nordvall, Global Business Unit Director for Menswear at H&M. "He is so relatable, inspiring guys around the world to create the moment with their look themselves."

The pieces featured in the campaign are available to shop on hm.com and in H&M stores worldwide.

Pete Davidson Stars in H&M’s New Menswear Campaign Credit: Courtesy H&M

When he's not modeling for major fashion retailers, the King of Staten Island star is maintaining a busy schedule filled with low key dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, and working on his upcoming films (including Bodies Bodies Bodies and Marmaduke).

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

While the two have been together since October, Davidson made his first public announcement of his relationship status in February.