Pete Davidson Seemingly Removes All of His Tattoos Dedicated to Ex Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is removing his ex Kim Kardashian from his life in more ways than one.

The comedian, 29, was photographed shirtless on Saturday while vacationing with his rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. The snapshots appear to reveal that he had all of his tattoos dedicated to his former reality television belle removed.

In the recent photos, Davidson's clavicle and collar bones appear to be sans the tiny inks dedicated to the Kardashians star, 42.

The actor previously had a "My girl is a lawyer" tat (in reference to Kardashian passing the baby bar in December 2021) and the initials "KNSCP" (standing for Kardashian's initials and those of her four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West).

Underneath that ink, Davidson also sported the names "Aladdin" and "Jasmine" and an infinity sign, inspired by the two's 2021 Saturday Night Live sketch, which marked their first kiss.

The SNL alum's "Kim" chest art, which Kardashian revealed to be a brand while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, also seems to be completely gone. In an Instagram photo shared by Kardashian in July, what seems to be the ink appears to have a faded look, which may indicate that Davidson had worked to get the body art erased earlier (if it was ever truly real in the first place).

A rep for Davidson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for a comment.

The King of Staten Island star and the SKKN by Kim founder sparked relationship rumors shortly after their onscreen gig on SNL. The two were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster ride during a weekend trip to Knott's Scary Farm in October 2021.

The now-exes continued their romantic streak with date nights and a tropical vacation to the Bahamas until Davidson publicly called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time while appearing on the PEOPLE (The TV Show!) last February.

Shortly after going Instagram official and making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Davidson and Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala together in May.

However, three months later, the two split on Aug. 5, with a source telling PEOPLE: "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," adding, "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Since the breakup, Davidson has been linked to 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski, with whom he called it quits in December after two months of dating.

Davidson and Wonders, 26, are now fueling romance rumors as they continue to be spotted holding hands and snuggling in public.