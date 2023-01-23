Pete Davidson Seemingly Removes All of His Tattoos Dedicated to Ex Kim Kardashian

The comedian and SKIMS mogul split in August after nine months of dating 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on January 23, 2023 04:04 PM
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
Photo: INSTAGRAM; TheImageDirect/Backgrid

Pete Davidson is removing his ex Kim Kardashian from his life in more ways than one.

The comedian, 29, was photographed shirtless on Saturday while vacationing with his rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders. The snapshots appear to reveal that he had all of his tattoos dedicated to his former reality television belle removed.

In the recent photos, Davidson's clavicle and collar bones appear to be sans the tiny inks dedicated to the Kardashians star, 42.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">pete davidson</a> tattoo
Instagram (2)

The actor previously had a "My girl is a lawyer" tat (in reference to Kardashian passing the baby bar in December 2021) and the initials "KNSCP" (standing for Kardashian's initials and those of her four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West).

Underneath that ink, Davidson also sported the names "Aladdin" and "Jasmine" and an infinity sign, inspired by the two's 2021 Saturday Night Live sketch, which marked their first kiss.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
TheImageDirect/Backgrid

The SNL alum's "Kim" chest art, which Kardashian revealed to be a brand while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, also seems to be completely gone. In an Instagram photo shared by Kardashian in July, what seems to be the ink appears to have a faded look, which may indicate that Davidson had worked to get the body art erased earlier (if it was ever truly real in the first place).

A rep for Davidson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for a comment.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> - <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Instagram
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The King of Staten Island star and the SKKN by Kim founder sparked relationship rumors shortly after their onscreen gig on SNL. The two were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster ride during a weekend trip to Knott's Scary Farm in October 2021.

The now-exes continued their romantic streak with date nights and a tropical vacation to the Bahamas until Davidson publicly called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time while appearing on the PEOPLE (The TV Show!) last February.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/Getty

Shortly after going Instagram official and making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Davidson and Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala together in May.

However, three months later, the two split on Aug. 5, with a source telling PEOPLE: "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," adding, "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a>
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala. Gotham/Getty

Since the breakup, Davidson has been linked to 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski, with whom he called it quits in December after two months of dating.

Davidson and Wonders, 26, are now fueling romance rumors as they continue to be spotted holding hands and snuggling in public.

