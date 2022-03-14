The Saturday Night Live star appears to have a new "KIM" tattoo

Pete Davidson Seemingly Has Girlfriend Kim Kardashian's Name Tattooed on His Chest

Pete Davidson has seemingly made his love for Kim Kardashian more permanent.

Over the weekend, an alleged text exchange between Davidson, 28, and Kanye West was shared by the comedian's friend and writer Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In screenshots of the thread, a photograph of the Saturday Night Live star could be seen, where Davidson was captured lying in a bed and sticking his tongue out while holding up a peace sign.

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice something else within the selfie shot — a tattoo of "KIM" written in black letters on Davidson's chest — as seen in photographs obtained by The New York Post's Page Six.

A representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

pete davidson Pete Davidson | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After many spotted the new ink on Davidson's torso, social media users reacted to the artwork and what it could mean for the pairing.

In an Instagram post from the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, which shows a red circle highlighting Davidson's supposed ink, one fan wrote in the comments section, "Furthers your thesis: tattoo people will get anything tattooed."

Another fan pointed out that Davidson is known for getting ink tied to specific moments in his life. "He gets a tattoo for every girlfriend 💀," they said.

Others, meanwhile, noted how Davidson allegedly getting Kardashian's name tattooed on him is reminiscent of the tattoo Travis Barker got of Kourtney Kardashian's name on his body last April.

"How Kravis of them!" one fan wrote, referring to the couple's combined moniker. Another added: "Omg such Kravis vibes!"

Davidson's relationship with Kardashian was made Instagram official on Friday, more than a week after the SKIMS mogul was declared legally single amid her divorce from West, 44.

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

The former couple's marriage originally landed in crisis at the height of West's public outbursts in 2020 after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

Kardashian then filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Months later, in December, she requested to be declared legally single — a move that was granted earlier this month. Kardashian also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored.

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines in October 2021 after sharing an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live. During the episode, which marked Kardashian's hosting debut, the pair played iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, they sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Since then, the couple has gone on dates in Staten Island (Davidson's hometown) and vacationed in the Bahamas together at the start of the new year.

A source told PEOPLE in December 2021 that Kardashian "is so into" Davidson, adding, "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."