Pete Davidson Says It'll Take '2 More Years' to Remove the Last of His Tattoos

Pete Davidson recently revealed that he's getting his tattoos removed, and said the process is not only incredibly painful, but embarrassing, thanks to some questionable designs he picked out when he was younger. Luckily, the Saturday Night Live star, 27, has found a way to capitalize on his tattoo regrets.

The comedian, writer, actor and producer teamed up with smartwater to help launch the first-ever Rehydration Day — an entire day dedicated to getting Americans rehydrated and replenished after the highly-anticipated, post-COVID July 4th holiday weekend — on Monday, July 5. And for his commercial spot, he took to the tattoo removal chair to talk about other past regrets.

The King of Staten Island star appears in a clip where he wonders if all of his bad decisions (including runway modeling and using hoverboards) could be attributed to dehydration.

"I've made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing," Davidson says at the beginning of the clip, while getting his arm tattoos lasered off. "But now I'm trying to make smarter choices, hydrating with smartwater and stuff like that."

Although Davidson is shown getting tattoos removed in his new smartwater commercial, speaking exclusively with PeopleTV host Jeremy Parsons, the star said it's actually been "about four or five months" since his last session.

"We're shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But like it's pretty much off this hand," Davidson said, holding both hands up to the camera to show the faded ink. "I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I'm 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this."

Pete Davidson - Smartwater Credit: Smartwater

The comedian (who's known for his self-deprecating sense of humor) told PeopleTV he was "thrilled" to partner with smartwater but admitted he was in disbelief that such a "prestigious" company that's teamed up with celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Gal Gadot in the past wanted to work with him.

"After they called...I fell on the floor and started laughing for about three hours," he joked. "Honestly, as soon as I heard 'smartwater brand deal', I went deaf."

"The [Rehydration Day] campaign is intended to encourage people to, you know, make smarter choices and keep living smarter," Davidson explained about the initiative. "After the 4th of July, the world's first ever Rehydration Day is dedicated to get our nation back on its feet, 'Cause [there] will be partying on July 4th... It's very important to stay hydrated the next day."

Pete Davidson - Smartwater Credit: Smartwater

The ad campaign shows Davidson looking cool and comfortable lounging in white athlesiure, slide sandals teamed with socks and his pH balanced smartwater bottle. It also highlights the new "smartkegs" which will be available for one day only on July 5 in Los Angeles and New York City.

During the interview, the SNL comedian also showed off his silver nail polish, explaining that he was offered a manicure at a recent photo shoot and couldn't pass up the opportunity. "When I was getting ready to leave, they were like, 'Oh yeah, those are gel, that's not going to come out for like three weeks."

"I think they're cool," he said, "But I wasn't aware that I would have them for so long."

The actor's longtime friend Machine Gun Kelly has been rocking bold polish and nail art for months now (with, of course, over-the-top punk-inspired looks to match). "I saw him about a week ago and he was fully dressed to the 10s like we were going to some sort of event," Davidson said with a laugh. "He was just doing that to play basketball... super fresh just to be playing basketball.