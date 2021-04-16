Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Wear Similar 'PD' Necklaces During Recent Solo Appearances

The coordinating jewelry further fuels dating rumors between Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, after Davidson recently said "I'm with my celebrity crush" and was spotted in England last month

Rumors are continuing to swirl about Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor's potential romantic involvement — and this time, jewelry is involved.

Internet sleuths have deduced that both the Saturday Night Live cast member, 27, and Bridgerton star, 25, appeared to wear the same necklace during recent (separate) appearances.

Sporting the letters "PD" (which happen to be both actors' initials), the necklace was worn by Davidson during his April 6 interview on The Tonight Show, while Dynevor wore what seemed to be the same style during a recent appearance on YouTube.

Davidson's comments came after he was spotted last month spending time around Manchester, England, where Dynevor has been living with her mom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, a fan shared a selfie on Facebook with Davidson in the historic Altrincham Market, an area just outside of Manchester.

Dynevor also took a trip to New York City, where Davidson lives, in February. "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec," she captioned a series of photos snapped around Brooklyn on Instagram at the time.

Entertainment Tonight reported on March 25 that the pair were allegedly seen holding hands while in the U.K. together.

A rep for Dynevor declined to comment when previously reached by PEOPLE, and Davidson's rep did not respond to PEOPLE's prior request for comment.

Davidson was previously linked to Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber in the fall of 2019, but the pair appeared to end their romance before the onset of the pandemic last year.

As for Dynevor, her role in Bridgerton opposite Regé-Jean Page prompted fans to speculate that the costars were a couple in real life.