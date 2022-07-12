See Pete Davidson's 'Jasmine' and 'Aladdin' Tattoo Dedicated to His First Kiss with Kim Kardashian

Davidson already had a few tattoo tributes to Kardashian, including one that says, “my girl is a lawyer”

Pete Davidson can't stop, won't stop getting new ink.

The former Saturday Night Live star popped up shirtless in girlfriend Kim Kardashian's most recent romantic photo gallery on Instagram, with plenty of tattoos on display. Though it can be hard to spot new additions to his body art collection, there's one tat on his collarbone that appears to be recent.

As first spotted by Page Six Style, Davidson, 28, appears to have a new tattoo that says "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle. While it's a cute nod to the 1992 Disney cartoon Aladdin, it's even cuter when you realize that Davidson and Kardashian kissed in an Aladdin sketch on SNL when she hosted back in October.

kim and pete. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4gpU7v87y/. Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The kiss that Kardashian and Davidson shared definitely lit a spark in the SKIMS founder. "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!' " she told host Amanda Hirsch while appearing on an April episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss."

It was more than just that, though, and the two were coupled up soon after. She shared more about her origin story with Davidson on an episode of The Kardashians, revealing that after she hosted SNL — and the "vibe" she got during their kiss — she asked producers for Davidson's phone number.

"I text him. I wasn't even thinking, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--- energy], need to get out there. I need to just jumpstart my...' I was basically just DTF [down to f---]," Kardashian recalled on the show.

The two have been together since then, and Kardashian was legally declared single in March after an on-going public divorce with ex Kanye West. The couple has since traveled the world together, made glamorous appearances at events and even given each other sweet gifts — like the setup from the Aladdin sketch.

On an April episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kardashian revealed that for Valentine's Day, Davidson gifted her with the magic carpet from their SNL sketch, as well as "the whole outfits and the little genie lamp."

The tattoo to commemorate their first kiss is far from the first that Davidson has on his body for his girlfriend. In March, a selfie of Davidson seemed to reveal "Kim" written on his chest. Kardashian also told Ellen DeGeneres in an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her beau had "a few" cute new tattoos, also clarifying that the "Kim" tattoo was actually a branding and not a tattoo.

"He wanted to do something that was really different," she said of Davidson getting her name branded on his skin with an iron. "First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know? Second [tattoo] I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

Davidson even has a tattoo that says, "my girl is a lawyer" as a tribute to Kardashian passing her baby bar in 2021 after multiple attempts. She told DeGeneres that that one is "really cute."