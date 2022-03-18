Plus, more merch that celebrates Kim Kardashian's journey to becoming a lawyer

Pete Davidson's 'My Girl Is a Lawyer' Tattoo Tribute to Kim Kardashian Is Now a Hoodie

Kim Kardashian's law journey has inspired one of Pete Davidson's latest tattoos.

Fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian alum, 41, can also celebrate her path to becoming a lawyer (in a less permanent way) with a "My Girl Is a Lawyer" hoodie, now retailing for $48 at Barstool.

The statement piece recently began trending after she revealed that the Saturday Night Live star, 28, got the phrase tattooed on his collarbone, one of "a few" pieces of body art in tribute to her. "I think my favorite one, it says 'my girl is a lawyer,' and that one is really cute," Kardashian said Wednesday on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Kardashian's blossoming law career has also inspired some streetwear pieces adorned with "Kim Is My Lawyer," including a $248 hoodie by The Cloney Group and crewneck sweatshirt currently on sale for $48 from Scott Disick's brand Talentless.

The SKIMS mogul passed the baby bar exam in December on her fourth try. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Kim is my lawyer clothing

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," Kardashian added. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me.

A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian "couldn't be more thrilled" over the accomplishment, adding: "Kim has been studying so hard for her exams."

"When she previously didn't pass them, she was upset. She couldn't be more thrilled to finally have passed the baby bar," the insider said. "She is still focused on becoming a lawyer. She wants to continue working on prison reform."

Although she attended Pierce College in Los Angeles, Kardashian never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by "reading the law," or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge.

