Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Get Manicures, Joke About a Joint Bubble Bath in Their Calvins

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly have quite the bromance!

After stripping down to their underwear for a Calvin Klein brand campaign on Instagram Live Monday, the besties took to the label's social media account once again — this time documenting a trip to the nail salon.

For the self-care session, which has since been re-shared on Twitter, Davidson, 28, and Kelly, 31 gave viewers a glimpse into their friendship, sharing funny stories and details about what makes the two the best of buds.

As they got their nails painted, Davidson recalled attending a party Kelly (born Colson Baker) hosted where he didn't know anyone but the musician. Feeling a bit awkward, the Saturday Night Live star said he began bartending.

"I started doing it as a bit because I knew nobody at your party... there was 800 people," Davidson said, later adding that he also thought it would be a funny bit.

"What was really hurtful was that 75 percent of people didn't think it was a joke," Davidson shared, prompting Kelly to cackle. "No one was like, 'He's doing a funny bit.' They were like, 'Oh man, times are tough," Davidson added.

"Good times," Kelly hilariously quipped.

Later on the Instagram Live, Kelly praised Davidson's family, sharing that he and the SNL star's grandfather are close.

"He goes, 'How's your pal... Kelly?'" Davidson said, imitating his grandfather.

Kelly and Davidson also bonded over being outcasts, and expressed a desire to have gone to high school with each other so that they could be "losers" together.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Davidson and Kelly joked about their next Calvin Klein ad: taking a bath together.

"I still think we should be in a bubble bath and wash each other in our Calvins, in undies, and feed each other apples and stuff," Davidson said, to which Kelly simply responded: "I agree."

In their cheeky underwear Instagram Live one day prior, the pair first took turns posing on a white couch in their Calvin Klein briefs. Davidson lounged across the couch with his pants around his knees, explaining, "I was gonna go for one of these. Be very casual about it."

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson

The two men then posed together, including one where Davidson perched on the couch as Kelly poured popcorn into his mouth.

Afterward, the brand shared a close-up photo of the pair with the caption, "Did we nail it or did we nail it."

Prior to Davidson and Kelly's takeover, the brand also changed its profile photo to one of the comedian and added "Pete here" to its bio.

Calvin Klein isn't the only apparel brand Davidson has been repping lately. For his birthday weekend, he flaunted matching SKIMS pajamas with his new flame Kim Kardashian West.

The couple was photographed inside Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, dressed in the new SKIMS Fleece Sienna Plaid Sleep Set to celebrate Davidson's birthday.

The KKW Beauty mogul was first romantically linked to Davidson in October, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9.