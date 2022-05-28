Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson both rocked bleached hair for the daytime outing in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon

Pete Davidson Makes First Post-SNL Appearance Supporting Kim Kardashian at SKIMS Photoshoot in L.A.

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pete Davidson is seen for the first time since his departure from SNL with girlfriend Kim Kardashian during what looks like to be a photo shoot at her office in Calabasas on Friday. Peter was spotted wearing a shower cap covering his bleached hair while giving his girlfriend Kim a thumbs up on her photoshoot. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Pete Davidson continues to show his support for Kim Kardashian.

The comedian, 28, was photographed outside the set of his girlfriend's SKIMS photoshoot on Friday afternoon, marking his first public appearance since he exited Saturday Night Live last weekend.

Seen at a Los Angeles studio, where Kardashian, 41, was taking part in a photoshoot for her line, Davidson was captured wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a pair of black Ugg boots.

He also had what appeared to be a shower cap situated atop his head, covering what seemed to be his own bleached hair to compliment Kardashian's newest look.

The Kardashians star, meanwhile, was seen wearing nude-colored pieces from her popular shapewear brand, which she accessorized with a pair of complementing high-heels.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by D. Martinez/Shutterstock (12961216f) Kim Kardashian bares it all in sheer Skims outfit, posing for a photoshoot outside her office, Los Angeles, CA Kim Kardashian poses for photoshoot, holding a can of Coke outside her office, Los Angeles, CA - 27 May 2022 Credit: D. Martinez/Shutterstock

Kardashian also shared some behind-the-scenes looks from the photoshoot on her Instagram Story Friday.

In one clip, the mother of four played with a filter that lightened her eyes, as her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, prepared her look.

Pete Davidson Makes First Post SNL Appearance Supporting Kim Kardashian at SKIMS Photoshoot in L.A. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another post saw Kardashian posing before a floor-length mirror, as Dedivanovic and her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, attended to her.

"They just wanna be in the IG Story. Can you leave me alone?" Kardashian teased the duo.

As SNL closed out yet another season last weekend, the long-running sketch comedy show also said goodbye to Davidson.

Davidson previously joined SNL as a featured player during the show's 40th season premiere in September 2014. Then just 20 years old, he was the show's first cast member to be born in the 1990s and remains one of its youngest stars ever.

The episode featured Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne as host, with musical guest Japanese Breakfast. It also marked the final appearances for Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney as repertory players.

Pete Davidson Makes First Post SNL Appearance Supporting Kim Kardashian at SKIMS Photoshoot in L.A. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Davidson appeared in the Weekend Update segment to discuss his tenure on the NBC late-night show. "I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow," he said.