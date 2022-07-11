Pete Davidson Is the 'New Face, Among Other Parts' of Intimate Trimmer & Grooming Company Manscaped

"Presentation matters! Don't make me get specific 'cause I will," the Saturday Night Live alum says in his first ad for the "down there" grooming company

When it comes to grooming, Pete Davidson believes that "presentation matters."

In a tongue-and-cheek ad released on Monday, the Saturday Night Live alum teams up with Manscaped, a men's grooming company to keep things neat "down there," to share his personal care tips.

"Let's show them how hairless we could be, boys," he jokes.

"Presentation matters! Don't make me get specific 'cause I will," he adds. "Shave it, baby."

The comedian reveals that he is a long-time user of the brand's Lawn Mower 4.0.

"I've been using this guy long enough to where I think it's time we went into business together," he says in the commercial.

The ad concludes with Davidson introducing himself as "the new face, among other parts, of Manscaped."

Pete Davidson is Named the New Face of Manscaped in Comedic Grooming Skit Credit: Willie Petersen/manscaped

On Monday, Paul Tran, founder and CEO of Manscaped, revealed why Davidson is the perfect fit for the brand in a statement.

"Pete is the perfect brand partner for Manscaped. Both his sense of humor and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values," he said.

"One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans," he added. "We're so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion."

In addition to grooming, Davidson appreciates taking care of his skin.

Last month, Davidson's girlfriend and SKKN by Kim founder, Kim Kardashian, revealed that she and The King of Staten Island star bond over their skincare rituals.

"I've learned so much about skincare actually from him. He's really into skincare," she revealed on the Today show. "That's like our thing, we go to dermatologists and facials."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/Getty Images

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired on Hulu in June, the SKIMS founder also shared that Davidson has helped her apply pimple cream.