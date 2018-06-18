Pete Davidson has a new fiancée, a possible new apartment and an entirely new look: Just a week after proposing to Ariana Grande after only a few weeks of dating, the star ditched his mop-top-esque hair and debuted a super-short buzz cut.

The Saturday Night Live star debuted the look on Queer Eye star Tan France‘s Instagram story on Sunday, in which he was at first wearing a baseball cap but briefly removed the hat for the shot. “Reunited with my favorite @petedavidson,” France captioned the video. “Look how cute he looks with his hair!” France can be heard saying in the clip. It’s unclear what France and Davidson are working on currently, although they previously teamed up when the Queer Eye star gave Davidson a makeover for an SNL digital exclusive.

Tan France/instagram

Prior to the shave, Davidson sported a longer style, which he typically swept to one side at the front. And this new look comes after another major recent update to his appearance. After breaking up with ex-girlfriend Cazzie David last month, it was revealed that Davidson covered up tattoos that he had previously gotten in her honor.

Davidson obscured a drawing of David’s face as well as a series of stars and roman numerals, replacing them with a drawing of a forest. The comedian has also added to his collection with three tattoos to honor his new love. He now has a matching cloud tattoo with Grande on his middle finger, along with a drawing of her signature bunny ears behind his ear as well as her initials, AG, on his finger.