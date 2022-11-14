Pete Davidson Gets a Special Gift from Santa Claus in Hilarious Manscaped Holiday Ad — Watch!

Pete Davidson is all about trimming the tree this holiday season!

The comedian, 28, stars in Manscaped's new holiday ad alongside his mom, Amy, where he receives a special gift from Santa Claus on Christmas morning.

After opening a Manscaped package to reveal a set of lotions, sprays and trimmers, Davidson then questions where the brand's Lawn Mower razor is before he finds it beside a note from St. Nick, which reads, "Dear Pete, may you have a Merry Christmas and a smooth New Year."

As he follows a trail of white hairs leading from a plate of Christmas cookies to a fireplace nearby, the Saturday Night Live alum drops the plate in horror, as he realizes Santa utilized his shaving tool.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Davidson says, "It's not every day you find a brand that appreciates and even encourages a good ball joke."

"Before Manscaped, everyone was too afraid to talk about the importance of proper grooming care down there! Their balance of quality products and not taking themselves too seriously is what we need in a grooming brand," he adds. "Me, my mom, and dirty old Santa can all get behind Manscaped."

Davidson was revealed as the face of Manscaped's product line back in July 2022.

Paul Tran, founder and CEO of the men's grooming company, revealed why Davidson is the perfect fit for the brand in a prior statement.

"Pete is the perfect brand partner for Manscaped. Both his sense of humor and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values," he said.

"One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans," Tran added. "We're so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion."

Davidson previously starred in another tongue-and-cheek ad for Manscaped earlier this year, where he revealed that he believes "presentation matters" when it comes to grooming.

"Let's show them how hairless we could be, boys," he jokes in the clip, before adding, "Presentation matters! Don't make me get specific 'cause I will. Shave it, baby."

The comedian then reveals that he is a long-time user of the brand's Lawn Mower 4.0, stating, "I've been using this guy long enough to where I think it's time we went into business together."

The ad concludes with Davidson introducing himself as "the new face, among other parts, of Manscaped."