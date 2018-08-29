Pete Davidson Reveals His First Tattoo Was Inspired By Ariana Grande's Ex Big Sean

Pete Davidson is a fan of Ariana Grande’s ex Big Sean.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star recently revealed his first tattoo was inspired by the 30-year-old Detroit rapper.

“I was 17 when I got my first tattoo. It was a tattoo I got with my buddy Ricky,” Davidson told Variety. “It says ‘Swerve Life’ because the Big Sean song that had that– swerve in it, and we were like ‘That’s gonna last forever,” Davidson explained in reference to Big Sean’s song “Mercy.”

“So, that’s on our legs,” the comedian added.

Big Sean and Ariana Grande

While that tattoo may be his first, Davidson revealed his favorite is the black bunny mask on his upper neck, which was inspired by Grande’s Dangerous Woman album cover.

“It’s super sick,” Davidson told Variety about the tattoo.

Davidson also has his 25-year-old fiancée’s initials on his right thumb and a cloud, which represents her latest album Sweetener.

Davidson and Grande also have “H2GKMO” inked on their hands, which is an acronym for “honest to god knock me out.”

In addition to solidifying their love with tattoos, Grande opened up about why she feels Davidson is the one.

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” the pop star said during an interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America last week.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

“That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever,'” Grande continued.

“You just feel it … He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful,” Grande added.

As for their wedding, Grande told GMA she and Davidson are “taking our time.”

“My friends and I — and my mom and everybody — have been brainstorming and sharing ideas,” she explained. “It’s really fun. I work so much I’ve never spent so much time planning something that’s personal, that feeds my souls o much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”