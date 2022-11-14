Lifestyle Style Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Seeing Each Other,' Source Says The Saturday Night Live alum has previously been linked to Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 08:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email pete davidson and emily ratajkowski . Photo: getty (2) Pete Davidson is getting to know Emily Ratajkowski. The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and the actress/model, 31, are "seeing each other," a source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE. US Weekly was first to report the news after the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed the two had been spotted together in New York City. Representatives for both Davidson and Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Davidson was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian. The couple was first romantically linked in October 2021, before they split in August 2022 after nine months of dating. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup. "They both travel all the time, and it was hard." Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunion "Not in the Cards" After Relationship "Ran Its Course": Sources Ratajkowski, meanwhile, was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years, before she filed for divorce in September 2022. They share 20-month-old son Sylvester. The Gone Girl star and Bear-McClard were first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. Following a few weeks of dating, Ratajkowski and the film producer tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.'s City Hall. Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Just last month, Ratajkowski revealed that she was enjoying a newfound sense of "freedom" following her split from Bear-McClard in an interview with Variety. Noting how she was "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever," the star added, "And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived." RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source Ratajkowski was recently linked to Brad Pitt, who she was spotted hanging with in October. An industry source previously told PEOPLE that Pitt, 58, was "having fun" getting to know the star. A Ratajkowski source added at the time that the My Body author was not looking to jump into a serious romance after her recent split from Bear-McClard, noting of Pitt, "She wants to get to know him better." "It was unexpected and devastating," the source said of her divorce. "She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now."