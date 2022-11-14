Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Seeing Each Other,' Source Says

The Saturday Night Live alum has previously been linked to Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 08:53 PM
 pete davidson and emily ratajkowski “seeing each other”
pete davidson and emily ratajkowski . Photo: getty (2)

Pete Davidson is getting to know Emily Ratajkowski.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and the actress/model, 31, are "seeing each other," a source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE.

US Weekly was first to report the news after the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed the two had been spotted together in New York City.

Representatives for both Davidson and Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Davidson was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian. The couple was first romantically linked in October 2021, before they split in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup. "They both travel all the time, and it was hard."

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years, before she filed for divorce in September 2022. They share 20-month-old son Sylvester.

The Gone Girl star and Bear-McClard were first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. Following a few weeks of dating, Ratajkowski and the film producer tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.'s City Hall.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Just last month, Ratajkowski revealed that she was enjoying a newfound sense of "freedom" following her split from Bear-McClard in an interview with Variety.

Noting how she was "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever," the star added, "And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source

Ratajkowski was recently linked to Brad Pitt, who she was spotted hanging with in October. An industry source previously told PEOPLE that Pitt, 58, was "having fun" getting to know the star.

A Ratajkowski source added at the time that the My Body author was not looking to jump into a serious romance after her recent split from Bear-McClard, noting of Pitt, "She wants to get to know him better."

"It was unexpected and devastating," the source said of her divorce. "She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now."

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Says She's 'Enjoying the Freedom' of Being Single for 'Basically the First Time'
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline
Emily Ratajkowski Halloween
Emily Ratajkowski's Son Wears Red Cape for Halloween — as Their Dog Dresses Like the Big Bad Wolf
Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.
20 Reasons Why Pete Davidson Is Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor Right Now
Emily Ratajkowski's interview with Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski on Her Split from Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard: 'I Feel All the Emotions'
Emily Ratajkowski is Spotted Packing on the PDA With a Man in New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Passionately Kissing New Man After Being Linked to Brad Pitt
Emily Ratajkowski's interview with Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Says Becoming a Mom Has Made Her 'Re-Evaluate What's Important to Me'
W Magazine 50th Anniversary Presented By Lexus
Emily Ratajkowski Shimmers in Barely There Naked Dress and Satin Lingerie
Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Spending a Lot of Time Together,' Says Source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Hints About Sweet Reason 'Hot Girls' Fall for Pete Davidson
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Kris Jenner Said Pete Davidson 'Fits in with the Family' Months Before Split from Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA); Mary Jo Campbell are seen on March 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Fireplace Sex with Pete Davidson 'in Honor' of Her Grandma MJ
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce from Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard After 4 Years of Marriage
Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski 'Have Had a Few Dates': 'There Is an Attraction' (Source)
Brad Pitt, winner Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner); Emily Ratajkowski attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Brad Pitt Is 'Having Fun' with Newly Single Emily Ratajkowski: Source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Pete Davidson 'Such a Good Person' and 'a Cutie'