Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Seeing Each Other,' Source Says

Pete Davidson is getting to know Emily Ratajkowski.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and the actress/model, 31, are "seeing each other," a source close to Davidson tells PEOPLE.

US Weekly was first to report the news after the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed the two had been spotted together in New York City.

Representatives for both Davidson and Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Davidson was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian. The couple was first romantically linked in October 2021, before they split in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time of their breakup. "They both travel all the time, and it was hard."

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years, before she filed for divorce in September 2022. They share 20-month-old son Sylvester.

The Gone Girl star and Bear-McClard were first romantically linked in 2018 after they were spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. Following a few weeks of dating, Ratajkowski and the film producer tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at N.Y.C.'s City Hall.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Just last month, Ratajkowski revealed that she was enjoying a newfound sense of "freedom" following her split from Bear-McClard in an interview with Variety.

Noting how she was "newly single for basically the first time in my life ever," the star added, "And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Source

Ratajkowski was recently linked to Brad Pitt, who she was spotted hanging with in October. An industry source previously told PEOPLE that Pitt, 58, was "having fun" getting to know the star.

A Ratajkowski source added at the time that the My Body author was not looking to jump into a serious romance after her recent split from Bear-McClard, noting of Pitt, "She wants to get to know him better."

"It was unexpected and devastating," the source said of her divorce. "She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now."