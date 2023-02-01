Pete Davidson Rocks Newly Shaved Head to Cheer New York Knicks on at Madison Square Garden 

Pete Davidson is turning heads with his newly shaved head.

The Saturday Night Live alum debuted a fresh look at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night as the New York Knicks Game played the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davidson was spotted courtside at the game rocking his new 'do, while sitting between Daily Show alum Jon Stewart and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

He wore a cozy grey track suit, white T-shift and sneakers. The Staten Island native accessorized his look with gold chains and a pair of black shades.

The buzz cut appears to be recent as the 29-year-old comedian was spotted just days ago with a full head of hair while vacationing in Hawaii with rumored girlfriend, Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson , Hasan Minhaj. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

While in Hawaii, photos of the star also seemed to reveal that he had all of his tattoos dedicated to his former reality television belle Kim Kardashian removed.

In the pics, Davidson's clavicle and collar bones were missing the tiny inks dedicated to The Kardashians star, 42.

The actor previously had a "My girl is a lawyer" tat (in reference to Kardashian passing the baby bar in December 2021) and the initials "KNSCP" (standing for Kardashian's initials and those of her four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West).

Underneath that ink, Davidson sported the names "Aladdin" and "Jasmine" and an infinity sign, inspired by the two's 2021 Saturday Night Live sketch, which marked their first kiss.

The SNL alum's "Kim" chest art, which Kardashian revealed to be a brand while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, now looks to be completely gone.

Davidson and Kardashian split in August 2022, after nine months of dating. A source told PEOPLE at the time that part of the reason for the breakup was "because of their busy schedules."

"They both travel all the time and it was hard," the insider added.

Since then, he's been briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski, though the two split in December 2022. Davidson and Wonders were first spotted in January.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," a source close to Davidsonpreviously told PEOPLE. "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."