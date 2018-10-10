Pete Davidson Covers Up Bunny Ear Tattoo Inspired by Fiancée Ariana Grande

London Reese/Instagram; Jackie Brown/Splash

Pete Davidson and fiancée Ariana Grande have solidified their love many, many times by getting matching tattoos. The two have five shared designs and nine total tattoos inspired by their whirlwind romance. But eagle-eyed fans noticed that one of Davidson’s Grande-inspired tattoos just got a major redesign.

The Saturday Night Live star got the Playboy-inspired bunny ears mask (the one Grande wore on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album) tattooed on the left side of his neck when the two began dating.

But on Monday his bunny ears were gone and instead a large heart tattoo took it’s place. He also debuted a small lowercase “a” next to the design, perhaps to signal that the tattoo change was not because of a falling-out with Grande.

According to Page Six, he transformed his tattoo to match Grande, who has a large heart tattoo on her body (we’re unclear where).

There’s a possibility that the explanation is true because after all, the couple loves getting inked with romantic tattoos that symbolize their relationship.

They each have tiny clouds on their fingers, the word “reborn” on their thumbs, the acronym “H2GKMO” inked on their right thumbs (it’s an abbreviation of Grande’s favorite saying, “Honest to God, knock me out”) and the numbers “8418,” which was Davidson’s late father’s FDNY badge number on their arm and ankle.

Their latest matching moment was when Davidson got the same French phrase (popularized by Breakfast at Tiffany’s), “mille tendresse” on the back of his neck to coordinate with his girl.

Grande has two tattoos that have special meaning to Davidson, including the word “always” on her rib cage, which some think is an homage to the couple’s shared love of Harry Potter as well as his name on her ring finger.

Pete returned the sentiment, with a rendering of the initials “AG” on his finger.