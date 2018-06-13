Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have made their relationship official with a surprise engagement after a few weeks of dating (complete with a $100,000 engagement ring!) And the 24-year-old SNL star has already hidden almost all the evidence of his recent relationship with now-ex-girlfriend Cazzie David, including a tattoo of her face that once held a spot on his arm.

When Davidson and David began dating in 2016, the actor revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that he had a drawing of David’s face inked on his inner forearm. But after breaking up with David (daughter of actor and comedian Larry David) in mid-May, he has since removed the art from his body.

Jon Messa Tattoos; Getty

The actor’s tattoo artist, Jon Mesa, shared before-and-after photos on May 18 of the re-worked ink on Davidson’s arm, revealing a now-covered collection of tattoos that included the cartoon drawing of David, a series of stars, the words “I was saying I was crazy before I knew I was,” and “X.XI Forever.” It’s unclear what the numbers represented in roman numerals, 10.11, might signify.

“Did this crazy coverup last night on my boy @petedavidson,” Mesa captioned the post.

However, one remnant of his relationship with David remains: the words “WE BABIES,” which is a matching tattoo with both Miley Cyrus and David, who revealed the ink on Instagram back in 2017.

After Davidson, 24, was asked about his relationship status with 24-year-old Cazzie back in May, he revealed that they had broken up. “We’re not together anymore,” he said.

“Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” he added. “Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

The star, who began dating Grande in May, already has three new tattoos dedicated to the singer. One is a cloud on his middle finger, which matches a tattoo that Grande also has on her middle finger. He also recently got a bunny ear mask tattoo similar to one Grande often wears behind his ear, along with Grande’s initials on his hand. And judging by their recent engagement, they’re all here to stay.