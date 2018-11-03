Pete Davidson Goes Blue in New Hair Change After Ariana Grande Breakup

Pete Davidson has changed up his hair again in the wake of his breakup from ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, is rocking some new sky blue hair thanks to a colorist named Aura at Sally Hershberger Salon, who shared a shot of his new ‘do to Instagram on Friday.

“Had the pleasure of doing this funny guys hair,” she wrote.

It’s a big change from the bleach blonde hair Davidson has had since July (and even had touched up in October).

It appears to be similar to the look Davidson had earlier in the week during his headline-making SNL promo, in which he poked fun at his failed relationship to Grande.

In the clip, posted Thursday, Davidson — who got engaged to Grande in June after a month of dating — introduced himself to musical guest Maggie Rogers and jokingly proposed to her in one fell swoop.

“Hey Maggie, I’m Pete. You wanna get married?” Davidson said as host Jonah Hill, 34, cringed whole standing between them.

Rogers, 24, quickly declined, and Davidson responded by saying he’s “0-3,” poking fun at his failed relationships.

After the video was published, Grande, 25, wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

She followed up with another that read, “thank u, next.”

Grande also retweeted the SNL trailer posted by a fan who wrote: “SNL is about to milk their breakup just like they did with the engagement.” Grande simply added “.”

Prior to Thursday, things between Grande and Davidson appeared to be very civil.

The two called it quits in October after getting engaged in June. “It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the decision to split was a mutual choice, as both the pop star and Davidson felt the timing wasn’t right.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The singer’s reaction to the promo prompted reports that Davidson was pulling a skit about their relationship from the weekend’s show. However, a source close to the comedian told PEOPLE that despite the backlash, Davidson may continue to reference their relationship.

“It’s completely untrue that Pete got a skit about Ariana pulled from this weekend’s show,” the source told PEOPLE. “Anyone who knows SNL knows it’s still in the writing process even today, and no one knows what’s going on until dress rehearsal. Pete has always talked about his life on the show, and Ariana knows that. That’s where she met him in the first place.”

The insider added, “Pete’s unfazed. It’s true they’re not in agreement about things after the breakup. A lot of people thought he was the wild card in the relationship, but that’s not true. Pete has and will always joke about his life, with or without her.”