Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their Underwear for Calvin Klein Instagram Live
During the live stream, Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to jokingly participate in a spicy photoshoot wearing their Calvin Klein briefs
Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly are getting cheeky!
On Monday, the pair stripped down to their underwear for a Calvin Klein campaign on the brand's Instagram Live. During the live stream, Davidson and Kelly appeared to jokingly participate in a spicy photoshoot wearing their Calvin Klein briefs.
In the video, the pair first took turns posing on a white couch. Davidson lounged across the couch with his pants around his knees, explaining, "I was gonna go for one of these. Be very casual about it."
The two men then posed together, including one where Davidson perched on the couch as Kelly poured popcorn into his mouth.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Snap Photos with Tourist During Breakfast Date at Beverly Hills Hotel
The pair also struck some other cheeky poses, including a sensual back-to-back position and a side-by-side moment.
Shortly after the live stream, Calvin Klein shared a photo of the pair peeking at the camera.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Did we nail it or did we nail it," the caption read.
Prior to Davidson and Kelly's takeover, the brand also changed its profile photo to one of the Saturday Night Live comedian and added "Pete here" to its bio.
Calvin Klein isn't the only apparel brand Davidson has been repping lately. For his birthday weekend, he flaunted matching SKIMS pajamas with his new flame Kim Kardashian West.
The couple was photographed inside Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, dressed in the new SKIMS Fleece Sienna Plaid Sleep Set to celebrate Davidson turning 28.
He even sported the pajama bottoms the next day when he and Kardashian West stepped out the next day and were spotted holding hands.
The KKW Beauty mogul was first romantically linked to Davidson in October, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9.
RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday with Kim Kardashian at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs Home
RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands After L.A. Dinner: 'They Were Very Flirty,' Source Says
"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch. They are getting to know each other better and getting along great," a source previously told PEOPLE.
"Kim loves his spark," the source added. "He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."