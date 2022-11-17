Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Embracing in First P.D.A. Since Romance News

Pete Davidson celebrated his birthday with someone special by his side.

The SNL alum — who turned 29 on Wednesday — was spotted in the Big Apple with girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski, photographers snapping the two sharing a sweet hug in a building hallway where they were escaping the plunging New York City temperatures.

Pics of the pair, the first since news of their romance broke, were obtained by Page Six. They first met in Manhattan, the outlet reported, before traveling separately to Brooklyn.

Both Davidson and Ratajkowski wore matching looks for the night out. He sported grey sweats, a white T-shit and a black hoodie-jacket combo — a casual look he paired with Birkenstocks. Ratajkowski, 31, also wore baggy sweats and a black puffer jacket, which she paired with a white cropped top and sneakers.

The new couple made headlines earlier this week after being spotted together by celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi.

A source close to Davidson told PEOPLE that they are "seeing each other," though reps for both stars did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Ratajkowski was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard for four years, before she filed for divorce in September. They share 20-month-old son Sylvester.

Davidson was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for nine months before the two parted ways in August. Before that, the King of Staten Island star was romantically linked to Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande, to whom he proposed in 2018.

Last November, both stars appeared separately on Late Night with Seth Meyers, prompting the late night host to bring up a David LaChapelle photoshoot that they previously worked on together.

During his interview with Meyers, Davidson joked about his lack of modeling experience. Ratajkowski later stood up for the Saturday Night Live star, telling Meyers that "he's a professional."

"He got into character in a real way," she said of his work on Moose Knuckles' fall 2021 campaign, which they starred in with Adwoa Aboah.

While Meyers seemed at first skeptical of Davidson's prowess in front of the camera, Ratajkowski said that "as a model" herself, she was "impressed."

Of his ability to model, Ratajkowski told Meyers: "He's got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive" — adding, "I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable, he's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!" she said. "Good relationship with his mother. We love it."

Speaking to WWD in September, Davidson said that working with Ratajkowski made the decision to appear in the campaign an "easy" one, despite his nerves "to do modeling stuff."

"I'm a fan of Moose Knuckles, and when they reached out, I was like, 'Oh, really? Oh s---.' I had a great time," he said. "I'm friendly with Emily Ratajkowski and I know her husband really well. I'm like nervous to do modeling stuff, and I don't ever look at myself that way, but when I found out she was doing it and felt 'Oh, that will be fun and I'll get to hang.' It's an easy decision to make."