Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Going Strong' and 'Getting More Serious', Says Source

Things are getting "more serious" for Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, tells PEOPLE that he and the actress/model, 31, "are really enjoying their time together."

"They are going strong and getting a little more serious," the source says of the couple, adding, "They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

A second source close to the actress and author adds, "Em is in a great place."

Referencing her breakup from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom Ratajskowski divorced in September after four years of marriage and shares 21-month-old son Sylvester Apollo, the insider says, "Her divorce was very unexpected and rough. It took her a while to bounce back, but she is doing great now."

The source adds, "She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home."

The new couple first made headlines last month after being spotted together by celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi.

A source close to Davidson later told PEOPLE that they are "seeing each other," though reps for both stars did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

They were then seen embracing in a moment that marked their first P.D.A. since news of their relationship.

Pics of the pair were obtained by Page Six. They first met in Manhattan, the outlet reported, before traveling separately to Brooklyn.

Both Davidson and Ratajkowski wore matching looks for the night out. He sported grey sweats, a white T-shit and a black hoodie-jacket combo — a casual look he paired with Birkenstocks. Ratajkowski also wore baggy sweats and a black puffer jacket, which she paired with a white cropped top and sneakers.

Last month, the duo took their relationship courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden where they laughed and enjoyed each other's company.

Davidson was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for nine months before the two parted ways in August. Before that, the King of Staten Island star was romantically linked to Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande, to whom he proposed in 2018.

After her split with Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was linked to Brad Pitt. The two were spending time together in October, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was "having fun" and getting to know Ratajkowksi.