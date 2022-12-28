Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Split After 2 Months of Dating: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the model is "single and totally happy"

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on December 28, 2022 05:38 PM
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski take in the Grizzlies vs Knicks game
Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have parted ways.

A source close to Ratajkowski has confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple have split after nearly two months of dating.

"Em is single and totally happy," the source says. "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is."

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, has been spotted recently with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, while Ratajkowski, 31, has been keeping her options open as well. Last week she was photographed passionately kissing New York artist Jack Greer.

In an episode of her High Low podcast released one day later, the My Body author revealed she's experimenting with dating apps and opened up about finding romance online.

Reps for both Davidson and Ratajkowski have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ratajkowski and Davidson were first linked in November, after celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed that the two had been spotted together in New York City.

A source close to Davidson later confirmed to PEOPLE that the two were "seeing each other."

The pair were spotted again in New York exchanging a warm embrace in a building hallway ahead of Davidson's 29th birthday. Photos obtained by Page Six show the two getting cozy and matching in black jackets and sweatpants.

Pete Davisdon Emily Ratajkowski
Backgrid

Later that month, the couple made their first public appearance at a New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at Madison Square Garden, where they sat courtside and engaged in conversation.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the model found Davidson "charming and funny" as the two continued to spend time together. "Emily is still taking it slowly. She is intrigued and flattered," the source noted.

After their sporty date night, a source close to the comedian revealed to PEOPLE that the two were "really enjoying their time together."

"They are going strong and getting a little more serious," the source said, adding, "They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise. And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun."

A second source close to the Gone Girl actress shared, "Em is in a great place."

 <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">pete davidson</a> and emily ratajkowski “seeing each other”
pete davidson and emily ratajkowski. getty (2)

Ratajkowski was previously linked to Brad Pitt, then photographed smooching with DJ Orazio Rispo, after filing for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

Davidson also split from reality television star Kim Kardashian in August, after nine months of dating.

