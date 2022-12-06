Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award

Kardashian also took home the top prize for reality star of 2022, which she's won every year since 2018

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 11:05 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

The 2022 People's Choice Awards was the perfect mother-daughter outing for Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The two made a glam appearance at the award show to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians. Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit.

Jenner took the stage by herself to accept the award before being joined by her daughter, who joked that she was having some hair troubles she had to address. "I'm so sorry I'm out of breath," Kardashian told the crowd. "I was trying to fix my hair, oh my god, a girl's gotta fix her hair."

Kardashian also took a second to help Jenner out by adjusting the tulle on her jacket while she was speaking, patting her down and making sure the fabric was laying just right.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

Kardashian, 38, was also nominated for reality TV star of the year, a category she's consecutively been nominated for since the PCA introduced the award in 2018. She took home Tuesday's trophy, besting her sister and costar Kim Kardashian, who was also nominated.

Celebrating her fifth nod in October, the Good American founder tweeted with gratitude for her fans, writing, "I cannot believe I am nominated again for The Reality Star of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards! You truly have no idea how much this means to me. This nomination and award always means the most because the winners are chosen by you!"

A win for Kardashian wasn't a longshot, considering she's taken home the PCA prize every year.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty

Last December, she accepted her accolade on stage in a 2000s-inspired silver chainmail mini dress (previously worn by older sis Kourtney Kardashian) and see-through heels.

She joined Kim, who won the Fashion Icon award, on stage and braved the crowd in her best dressed, despite rampant reports of Tristan Thompson alleging that he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols at the time.

kim, khloe
Christopher Polk/getty

Since starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians 15 years ago (a franchise that's evolved with spin-offs among the sisters and a rebrand with the family's Hulu series), Kardashian has been a mainstay in reality television, documenting her highs and lows with viewers — from boob jobs to her 2022 Met Gala invite — and keeping it 100% real.

Even when she snagged a PCA in 2019, she admitted that the winning streak had completely gone over her head. She took to Twitter to explain the faux pas later on, after fans questioned why she didn't honor her win on stage as her family simultaneously nabbed best reality show.

"It's so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so f------ grateful and appreciative! I can't believe I didn't say anything but I didn't hear that I won until after," she hilariously revealed.

