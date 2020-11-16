Jennifer Lopez Channels a 'Xmas Barbie' in Stunning Red Dress at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

In typical J.Lo fashion, the pop culture superstar looked amazing at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez's return to the awards show stage was nothing but exceptional.

After the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on major concerts and events for the last few months, Lopez, 51, made her grand return to the glam world of award shows at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the social-distanced red carpet (stars were required to get a COVID-19 tested beforehand and stood six-feet apart), Lopez wore a stunning red dress by Christian Siriano.

"Xmas Barbie ❤️ Tonight's snatch on jlo for the #pca awards," her hairstylist Chris Appleton shared on Instagram.

Before the show, Lopez paid a visit to her colorist of 15 years to touch-up her highlighted honey-brown hue.

"I like to keep her hair as close to her natural color as possible and she has remained consistently gorgeous throughout every stage of her career with a perfectly highlighted honey brown," Redken celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham tells PEOPLE. "Sometimes I add in some more blonde highlights, which blend in so well with the honey and light brown, but I really love her both ways. For me, fabulous color and a Redken Shades EQ Gloss service is a must before hitting the red carpet!”

Lopez was honored with the People's Icon Award during the ceremony for her accomplishments as a singer, actress and dancer.

"Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time," said Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, in a statement. "For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we're honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon of 2020."

Other stars who have been recognized with the People's Icon Award include Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.