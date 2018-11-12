Victoria Beckham Accepts People's Choice Awards' Fashion Icon Award - and References Spice Girls

Ever since Victoria Beckham became a household name, she has been legendary for her style.

From her little Gucci dresses during her Spice Girl days to her gravity-defying stilettos in street style pics and her successful clothing empire, style has always been synonyms with Beckham. And now she’s getting the recognition she deserves.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Beckham was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 and accepted her prize in true Beckham fashion, wearing a chic all-white blazer-and-trousers ensemble.

During her acceptance speech, Beckham thanked the firefighters who were working tirelessly to help battle the devastating California wildfires, and gave an impassioned call to others like her who dream big — unable to help herself in referencing a lyric from the Spice Girls‘ “Wannabe.”

“I always told myself, ‘Dream big and then dream even bigger.’ And I wanted to show that if I can do it, anyone can do it. And what you can achieve really can be limitless,” said the singer and fashion designer, 44, adding with a peace-sign hand gesture, “I can’t help it — if you really, really want it, okay?”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Has the Cutest Reactions to Posh Spice’s Outfits in Spice World

While Beckham won’t be going on tour with the rest of the group as they hit stadiums across the U.K. in 2019, she was a good sport in giving her fans a cheeky shout-out. “They told me at the table, they said, ‘You come all the way from London, you gotta get up there and give ’em what they want, what they really, really want.’ “

“So many years ago, I started with girl power, and now that message is just as strong as ever but now it’s through the privilege of being able to empower women through my designs,” she continued.

Beckham has always been known for her style ever since her days as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls. She was known for always wearing the shortest mini dresses and high-end designers (like Gucci!), which these days, 7-year-old daughter Harper Seven finds hilarious.

The Spice Girls in Spice World

RELATED: Mel B Dresses as Victoria Beckham — and Seemingly Has a Message for Her Spice Girls Bandmate

“When I filmed that, they made me wear a little army dress instead of the combat pants everyone else was wearing and I was really upset at the time because my weight throughout the Spice Girls went up-down-up-down and I really didn’t want to wear a tight little camouflage dress,” Beckham revealed to Vogue Australia about the Spice World movie boot camp scene. “But now Harper looks at it and she finds it really hilarious. ‘Mummy, why are you wearing that mini-dress?’ You have a whole other appreciation for that movie when you watch it years later.”

She also had the highest clothing budget out of the five girls in the group. “I was always the one that loved fashion and it was quite a [good] result for me,” she said at the Vogue 100 exhibition in 2016. “Because the girls always used to get their clothes for free, because they were crap, and so there was a lot of budget for me to have my little Gucci dress,” she revealed.

After years for turning heads for her street style outfits, she created her own namesake clothing line, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary at London Fashion Week.

Victoria Beckham and family Victoria Beckham/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Opens Up About the Key to Her Success: “I Always Go by My Gut Instinct”

In her interview with Vogue Australia she revealed that she always knew she wanted to be a fashion designer, rather than a pop star.

“I knew as a woman what I wanted … what I really, really wanted,” she joked, referencing the “Wannabe” lyric. “I always wanted to do fashion, so I was lucky that music was never my main passion. For the other girls it was. Every day someone says: ‘Are you going on tour? You’re the one who’s stopping it.’ “

“For me, there was always something else I wanted to do. Plan B, phase two,” Beckham added. “Even when I was in the group, on tour, I was always more interested in not just the costumes but the lighting and the set design. It was never just about getting on stage and dancing around.”

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018, airing from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, is being broadcast live on E!