People's Choice Awards 2012 Style Stars
LEA MICHELE
The favorite TV comedy actress is a cut above the rest in a tasseled, off-the-shoulder Marchesa, which she pairs with a bubble-gum-pink pout, Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Jimmy Choo sandals. “I love you so much,” she Tweeted to makeup artist Melanie Inglessis. “That lipstick you put on me tonight was AMAZING!”
MILEY CYRUS
When she isn’t gazing up at beau Liam Hemsworth, is busy deflecting flashbulbs in a plunging illusion frock complete with Technicolor reflective panels. She adds Neil Lane studs and a Marchesa clutch for extra polish.
ASHLEY GREENE
Maybe she’s taking her cues from Jessica Alba? The of DKNY makes a style statement in a custom-made lace and leather confection from the brand and Brian Atwood “Harrison” pumps, plus Jacob & Co. jewels.
EMMA STONE
Looking delightfully comfortable in an emerald Gucci band jacket, stud-adorned smoking trousers, chain link T-straps and Tiffany & Co. jewels, The Help pockets the award for favorite movie actress!
DEMI LOVATO
For her second look of the evening, the rumored-to-be single exacts red carpet revenge in a scarlet, lace-trimmed halter with an asymmetrical hem and matching sandals. And did we mention she took home the award for favorite pop artist?
JULIANNE HOUGH
The haute sure knows how to complement a sun-kissed glow: with a backless, beaded KaufmanFranco blush frock and majorly plumped-up locks, plus Palladium Jewelry gems and Casadei heels, of course!
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
A game of primary colors is hardly a challenge for the Hunger Games star, who pairs a cobalt mesh-and-satin Viktor & Rolf creation with newly colored auburn tresses, Sergio Rossi peep-toes and Jack Vartanian earrings.
VANESSA HUDGENS
Ditching her trademark bohemian looks in favor of a double-halter Jenny Packham gown, piles on the glamour by way of Casadei heels, Judith Leiber clutch and Arunashi jewelry.
CHLOË MORETZ
The favorite-star-under-25 winner selects a youthful emerald and black tweed mini by Proenza Schouler, which she pairs with age-appropriate Mary Janes and a simple updo.
KALEY CUOCO
Though she told she’d have 47 costume changes, the evening’s host is most memorable in this beaded blush confection featuring tiered ruffles, a mesh overlay and an intricate belt.
KRISTEN BELL
Continuing this season’s Valentino craze (and riding the leather dress trend), the wows in a bright red number from the brand’s Spring collection, gold-toe pumps and Anita Ko spike stud earrings.
ELISHA CUTHBERT
The Happy Endings star shuts it down in a perforated gold and black bustier from Vawk’s resort collection, princess ringlets and minimal accents. (She later took to Twitter to confess her love for fellow sartorialst !)
FAITH HILL
To perform her newest hit, “Come Home,” stuns in a fire-engine silk Bill Blass halter that shows off her toned guns and perfectly matches her polish.
GINNIFER GOODWIN
Never one to shy away from a challenging look, the star dazzles in a hot pink Roksanda Ilincic with bell sleeves, lace Jimmy Choo booties, Van Cleef & Arpels gems and a Kzeniya”Wild” envelope clutch.
LUCY HALE
Pretty Little Liars took home the favorite cable TV drama award, and the show’s star proved she’s a fashion winner too in a pretty little cutout, beaded Cengiz Abazoglu, Sutra earrings, Baccarat ring, Swarovski clutch and majorly stacked platforms.