PEOPLE'S 10 Best Dressed

not only swept the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards this year for her acting skills, but she also blew away the competition for best dressed. “Kate dresses to really show off her curves,” says stylist Freddie Leiba, of the star’s second-skin Narciso Rodriguez and utterly elegant YSL gowns.
“I don’t consider myself a fashionista,” tells PEOPLE, but many would beg to differ. She’s made a signature style out of sleeveless sheaths and shown an uncanny knack for mixing high and low – wearing everything from Gap and J.Crew to Michael Kors and Narciso Rodriguez.
Who says expecting means sacrificing style? Not , who even went so far during her second pregnancy as to launch her own maternity line for A Pea in the Pod. “The last thing a pregnant woman wants is to feel like she’s wearing maternity clothes,” says Richie. She started off in looks like this sparkling Bally tunic and finished her pregnancy in an easy outfit from her Nicole line.
took a turn for the edgy and sexy this year, setting off her fabulous legs in shorter hemlines by Fendi and Rodarte. Her hairstylist Mark Townsend says of her 2009 transformation, “We got a Reese we haven’t seen yet.”
Rachel Zoe describes to PEOPLE as “the ultimate denim girl – it’s what she feels the most herself in. She takes them from casual to chic with dressy tops, like this dotted Michael Kors and delicate Lela Rose, and sexy heels like her striped Dsquared and chain-laden Pierre Hardy pumps.
No shirt, no shoes, no problem for , who flaunts her fabulous figure in sexy two-pieces. But she’s not afraid to accessorize either, telling PEOPLE, “a sarong is my number one.”
is country music’s reigning princess, and she is always dressed appropriately in shimmering frocks. “Anything that glitters hypnotizes me,” says Swift of her red carpet picks by Collette Dinnigan and KaufmanFranco.
No sweatpants or sneakers for when she’s off the red carpet – the star favors sky-high heels and impeccable hair and makeup. Her longtime hairstylist Kim Kimble tells PEOPLE, “Even when she’s dressing down, she will accessorize with items that make the outfit pop or wear her hair in a glamorous style.”
Freida Pinto became a style sensation this year when she hit the red carpet in support of Slumdog Millionaire in vibrant colors, including this cornflower blue Marchesa and coral Dries van Noten. Her stylist George Kotsiopoulos tells PEOPLE, “She is stunning in pinks, blues and yellows.”
The secret to easy style? “Not trying too hard,” says the 20-year-old’s stylist Deborah Waknin. Pieces like this floral Rebecca Taylor romper and tiered blue Gold Hawk dress go with tougher accessories and loose waves that help her style swing “from sweet hippie girl to rocker chic.”