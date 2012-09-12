PEOPLE's 10 Best Dressed of 2012

From Gwyneth Paltrow’s spot-on sartorial instincts to Emma Stone’s exceptional red carpet looks, see the stars whose style dazzled fashion tastemakers this year

September 12, 2012 10:00 AM
<p><b>Nominated by: PEOPLE Editors</b><br />She’s an award-winning actress, a talented singer and even a good cook, but as far as PEOPLE editors are concerned, is a fashion plate first and foremost. Her red carpet skills are unparalleled, always arriving in unexpected, yet chic looks. Of course, it helps to have Gwynnie’s body when going for a Stella McCartney racerback gown or Prada micromini – but we can’t begrudge her that when she seems to be having so much fun with her wardrobe. </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Janie Bryant</b><br />The <em>Mad Men</em> costume designer knows a thing or two about timeless style, which is why she’s a fan of the flawlessly elegant attire. Whether in an ivory long-sleeve Roland Mouret gown (with glittery Jimmy Choos peeking out) or a red pleated Alexander McQueen design, the Duchess continues to pick glamorous and chic pieces that still befit a future queen. </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Giuliana Rancic</b><br /> knows how to wow at an award show or premiere, leading the E! Anchor to give her the honor of Best Red Carpet Style. When many girls wore gowns to the Met Gala, Emma arrived in a short Lanvin confection; her ensemble at the Golden Globes (also Lanvin) featured some super-cool hardware – and we’d like to steal every single piece from her <em>Amazing Spider-Man</em> promo tour. </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Simon Doonan</b><br />Barneys creative ambassador picks the ubiquitous Kardashian sisters (from left, , and ) to fly the flag for best trendsetting style. He gives them props for making must-haves out of piles of lashes, sky-high heels and skintight dresses (“So what if your pancreas gets a bit squished?” he asks). Love ‘em or hate ‘em, it’s hard to disagree with Doonan’s assessment that they are “never pretentious.” </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Hillary Kerr &amp; Katherine Power</b><br />Supermodel Miranda Kerr has picked up a few tips from her years of dominating runways worldwide – and she applies them to her killer street style. She’s the master of mixing basics with trendy touches (fun prints, bright colors and sheer fabrics) – which is why the editors of <a href="http://www.whowhatwear.com/website/home.php">Who What Wear</a> admire the Australian stunner. “She clearly loves fashion, and always looks effortlessly polished,” Kerr says. </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Camila McConaughey</b><br /> has redefined what maternity style can be, always looking cute and put-together – but still totally comfortable. Her rotating <a href="/people/gallery/0,,20623873_21203514,00.html">uniform</a> of jersey dresses, jackets and flat sandals is great for everyday wear, but for events, she pulls out all the stops in a fitted Versace mini and killer shoes. No wonder fellow mom McConaughey thinks thinks she’s got the best pregnancy style around. </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Leandra Medine</b><br />The <a href="http://www.manrepeller.com/">Man Repeller</a> blogger chalks up trailblazing look to one thing: “It seems like her style comes from somewhere internal – that’s something you can’t imitate.” Indeed, the star marches to the beat of her own drummer, whether on red carpets in skin-baring gowns and Emilio Pucci PJ-style outfits, or on the street in shredded tights, chunky boots and tons of jewels. </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Lauren Conrad</b><br />There’s no doubt that no one does denim better than . She’s got jeans in every color of the rainbow, every print under the sun and every cut known to man – and gets them all right. Fellow casual-style maven gives Alba the nod for proving that the only limit to what you can do with denim is your imagination. </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Pamela Edwards</b><br />It shouldn’t surprise you that Diane Kruger used to be a model – especially not after seeing her on the red carpet this year in one gorgeous couture ensemble after another. The star lives in Chanel, Marchesa and Prada – and wears them as effortlessly as if they were a pair of jeans. Two standout style moments, according to PEOPLE style and beauty editor Edwards: her embellished Jason Wu capelet at an event in Miami and her custom rose gold Vivienne Westwood gown in Cannes. </p>
<p><b>Nominated by: Zephyr Basine</b><br />The <a href="http://www.collegefashion.net/">College Fashion</a> blogger singled out actress as the star under 25 with the hottest style. “She doesn’t let the clothes wear her,” Basine says of the designer looks Lawrence picked for the <em>Hunger Games</em> press tour. And with ensembles ranging from this backless gold gown to her copper lace sheath (both Prabal Gurung), she shows total command of style for someone so young. </p>
