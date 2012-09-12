Nominated by: PEOPLE Editors

She’s an award-winning actress, a talented singer and even a good cook, but as far as PEOPLE editors are concerned, is a fashion plate first and foremost. Her red carpet skills are unparalleled, always arriving in unexpected, yet chic looks. Of course, it helps to have Gwynnie’s body when going for a Stella McCartney racerback gown or Prada micromini – but we can’t begrudge her that when she seems to be having so much fun with her wardrobe.